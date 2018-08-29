A Covent Garden branch of the Japanese yakitori restaurant.

Jidori’s second location, in a multi-storey terrace in Covent Garden, is a lot like the Dalston original: funky, functional, and really great at doing skewered sticks of chicken (yakitori, to be precise).

Off the yakitori menu, the tsukune was killer. It was a deliciously salty minced chicken sausage on a stick, served with a dish of soy sauce that had a bright yellow egg yolk plopped on top of it (stir the two together and dip). The negima was also excellent: soft, smoky pieces of charcoal grilled chicken with little bits of aromatic spring onion wedged between each bite. The katsu curry scotch egg, with crispy batter, soft meat and a jammy egg, was a perfect starter, as were the rough chunks of cucumber that came doused in chilli and sesame.

Dessert was unexpectedly great. Heard of purin gyunyu? It’s a delicate Japanese milk pudding that’s like a lighter version of panna cotta. Here, it was topped with an impossibly light serve of elderflower granita with some sneaky, tart gooseberries hiding between the layers. It was the perfect combination of flavour and texture, and a truly delicious dessert. The two let-downs were a slimy aubergine rice bowl (available at lunch) and a yakitori skewer of mushrooms. So Jidori probably isn’t ideal if you don’t eat chicken, but if you do, and you also like to drink, it’s perfect. There’s a stellar drinks list, and a karaoke room in the basement. Pair your skewers with a Cher banger and some sake, and you’re in for a night to remember.