A café in Fitzrovia for coffee connoisseurs.

Hidden somewhere among the streets of Fitzrovia, Kafi is a haven away from Oxford Street’s shopping mayhem. Inside, it’s all about the fairy lights, cushions, and wooden furniture.

Cutesy interior aside, make no mistake: this is a place for people who are serious about coffee. And, there are lots of exciting, technical ways to have it brewed, if you’re into that. We had one made using a siphoning method, which was gentle and refreshing with no need for milk.

The highlight, though, was the nitro cold brew coffee, dispensed from a beer-like tap. Brewed for 24 hours, it’s as smooth as Guinness, thanks to the use of nitrogen, and the flavours are mellow and refined. Deep, gentle and chocolatey.

There are some fancy wellness drinks here, too, with the menu promising a range of gimmicky-sounding benefits, from stress relief to aiding digestion. The chai latte was almost savoury, with a nice hum of spice, while the beetroot-infused ‘rojo’ had a wonderful pink hue (though it tasted a bit strange and medicinal).

But one major word of warning: don’t come to Kafi for the food. The meagre offering of cakes and pastries was okay at best. A pastel de nata had soggy pastry, and an apricot-and-almond vegan cake was average. Kafi isn’t one for the foodies, but, if you’re a coffee fan, there’s plenty to get stuck into here.