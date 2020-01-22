Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Kafi

Restaurants, Cafés Fitzrovia
A café in Fitzrovia for coffee connoisseurs.

Hidden somewhere among the streets of Fitzrovia, Kafi is a haven away from Oxford Street’s shopping mayhem. Inside, it’s all about the fairy lights, cushions, and wooden furniture.

Cutesy interior aside, make no mistake: this is a place for people who are serious about coffee. And, there are lots of exciting, technical ways to have it brewed, if you’re into that. We had one made using a siphoning method, which was gentle and refreshing with no need for milk.

The highlight, though, was the nitro cold brew coffee, dispensed from a beer-like tap. Brewed for 24 hours, it’s as smooth as Guinness, thanks to the use of nitrogen, and the flavours are mellow and refined. Deep, gentle and chocolatey.

There are some fancy wellness drinks here, too, with the menu promising a range of gimmicky-sounding benefits, from stress relief to aiding digestion. The chai latte was almost savoury, with a nice hum of spice, while the beetroot-infused ‘rojo’ had a wonderful pink hue (though it tasted a bit strange and medicinal).

But one major word of warning: don’t come to Kafi for the food. The meagre offering of cakes and pastries was okay at best. A pastel de nata had soggy pastry, and an apricot-and-almond vegan cake was average. Kafi isn’t one for the foodies, but, if you’re a coffee fan, there’s plenty to get stuck into here.

Kafi says
Kafi is an independently owned coffee bar, carefully hand crafting the best cup of coffee for you. Our baristas strive to master the intricacies of a wide spectrum of brewing methods to serve an outstanding cup of coffee, tea and wellness lattes. If you are craving your favourite cup of Flat White or feeling more adventurous to try Pour Over or Siphon coffees then do plan to visit our coffee bar. We want you to take a break from your fast paced lives and enjoy a calm moment with your favourite beverage which has been created leveraging our incredible traceability and sustainability model.
We crafted a model by establishing goals including buying local, direct sourcing, reclaim, recycle & paying living wages to promote sustainable brewing .

By: Ella Braidwood

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 20 Cleveland St
London
W1T 4JA
Transport: Tube: Goodge Street
Price: Drinks and pastries for two: around £20.
Contact:
www.kaficafe.com cheers@kaficafe.com Call Venue +447543184969
