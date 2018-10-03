Kazan
A longstanding Ottoman grill in Pimlico.
A Pimlico mainstay since 2002, this Ottoman grill is situated on the no-man’s-land stretch of Wilton Road – the bit that’s not quite posh Pimmers and not quite Victoria – right opposite another, unrelated restaurant called, er, Kazan Kitchen. This one is a buzzy, atmospheric spot. Neither modern nor trad, it’s doing a polished, Nat Geo take on the rustic Ottoman aesthetic, with old-school mintan jackets mounted on the walls, intricate wooden screens carving up the room and patterned lamps projecting warm, ambient light.
There are some rogue, resolutely un-Ottoman sounding things on the menu (think: sage-wrapped tempura prawns) but given the elevated kebab house status of the place, you’d be mad to miss the classics.
A mound of arnavut cigeri (Albanian-style calf’s liver) was gorgeous: grease-free, humming with dusky, citrussy sumac and studded with the sharp-sweet flavour bombs of pomegranate seeds. Battered halloumi – silken rather than squeaky – was a tad on the greasy side but came delectably flounced over a bed of smoked aubergine.
From the mezze plates, a bowl of hummus was crushingly rich and smooth as a male Love Islander’s chest. In place of the usual filo deadweights, tiny borek parcels were shatteringly crisp but a little stingy on the feta; while sesame-flecked falafel was fragrant, light and granular (some lip-smacking tahini sauce provided necessary lubrication).
Then, a main event in the form of the Kazan Special, a mixed kebab by another name. There was, apparently, chargrilled chicken, lamb shish and kofta in the unexpectedly pretty pile – though, being covered in a thick layer of strained yoghurt and spiced tomato, ID-ing anything decisively was exacting. Perched on springy, juice-soaked bread and given a liberal spattering of punchy chilli sauce, this magical mound of mystery meat was, obviously, frickin’ delicious. Once again, a superlative mixed kebab. With the meat sweats encroaching, I skipped dessert but left perilously full and utterly satisfied. Kazan is a local favourite for a reason.
|Kazan
93-94 Wilton Road
London
SW1V 1DW
|Tube: Victoria
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £90.
The food was nice but I will not be visiting again. The restaurant was not particularly busy but the two of us were seated by the door. We were rushed to pay our bill and hustled out of the restaurant an hour after arriving. We were asked to pay repeatedly. I asked if they needed the table and they said yes. There was no queue at the door and there were several empty tables around us. No other customers were being asked to pay and leave. Our meal came to £55 for two so wasn't cheap yes we were treated like we were not paying customers. I live locally but would not visit again after this dreadful treatment.
This is our favourite restaurant in all of London. We have been going back for 15 years, even since we moved out of the area, and will continue to go. Its food, service and ambience is second to none in our opinion.
Fantastic Turkish restaurant serving delicious food with passion and flair. A wonderful place to go with friends. A warm and very atmospheric setting. Great staff and service too.
Our favourite local restaurant for 13 years since the day it opened - we have never had less than a fantastic meal there, and the service is always impeccable. The mixed meze platters are a great way to try lots of different and delicious things and the Lady's Thighs are to die for! I can't recommend it enough!
Great menu and amazing hospitality, definitely worth a visit.
What an experience! I phoned for a table very last min and they did their best to accommodate us. The food was delicious and beautifully presented. We went with the waitress' recommendations and she was spot on. Only thing was service was a little slow, but to be fair it was Friday night and totally rammed so we'll let it slide ;)