Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Kerridge’s Bar & Grill

Kerridge’s Bar & Grill

Restaurants, Grills Whitehall
3 out of 5 stars
5 out of 5 stars
(1user review)
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

A fine dining spot from Tom Kerridge, at the Corinthia Hotel.

This first London joint by jovial West Country chef Tom Kerridge received frenzied praise when it opened in late 2018. Superficially, it’s easy to see why. The space itself, attached to the bougie Corinthia Hotel, is a dreamy sea of studded crimson leather, forest green vaulting and garishly nondescript modern art. Coooo!

The food was pretty good too. The skillet-served lobster thermidor omelette was a vision of stringy cheese and just-set egg, jammed with sweet crustacean. A dinky pig’s cheek pie with clotted cream mash and cayenne-spiked devilled sauce was divine. Grilled quail with puffed rice and a dense mousse of parsley and wild garlic was equally meticulous, though by this point the liberal use of salt and gouty richness of every dish was beginning to get the better of us.

A pretty rhubarb trifle and a Paris-Brest piped with cement-thick peanut cream were as close to a respite as things got (that is to say: not at all), but were lovely nonetheless. Service was genial but a little absent, which – when you’re paying upwards of £100 a head even when scouring the lower reaches of the wine list – rightly rankled. But if it’s deft gastro-pub fare at stratospheric prices you’re after, Kerridge is your man.

Kerridge’s Bar & Grill says
Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, has opened his first London restaurant at Corinthia Hotel London, in a stunning space. Tom & Head Chef, Nick Beardshaw, have created a menu which harks back to classic British dishes. Expect a culinary experience to rival Tom’s Michelin-starred establishments.

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 10 Northumberland avenue
London
SW1A 2BD
Transport: Tube: Embankment
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £200.
Contact:
www.corinthia.com/en/hotels/london/dining/restaurants/kerridges-bar-grill Call Venue 020 7321 3244
Do you own this business?

Users say (1)

5 out of 5 stars
LiveReviews|1
1 person listening
tastemaker

After years of drawing foodies out to Marlow to dine at the much-awarded Hand & Flowers, it's amazing that the big guy himself has finally opened a restaurant in central London. And it was worth the wait. 


Stylish, welcoming, lovely staff, and most of all, delicious food. And by delicious, I mean D.E.L.I.C.I.O.U.S. Simply the best-tasting soup ever (rocket, spinach and apple, FYI!). And the most amazing succulent lamb. And an amaaaaaaaazing treacle tart for pud. And let's not forget the bread that's made in-house.


To make it all the better, this was all part of the set lunch which is a bargain at under £30. 


It's hearty food made with heart and soul, and I absolutely loved it. I will be back. And then again..... and again.... and no doubt again! 

View all reviews

Snap up exclusive discounts in London

Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...