Koya’s udon noodles have had a cult following ever since its first Soho restaurant opened in 2010. The original has since closed, but its next-door spin, Koya Bar, remains, and now there’s this branch in the City. Decidedly more corporate than the others, thanks to its position within Bloomberg Arcade, this one has Tokyo-style light wooden walls, a smattering of small tables and a massive two-page udon menu with every combination of hot or cold soup and noodles.

Unsurprisingly, the udon was incredible. A bowl of kinoko (‘speciality mushrooms’) had a light, almost opaque hot broth that was deep with flavour, topped with a handful of wild mushrooms that had a nutty hit thanks to some walnut miso. Second best was a bright orange bowl of warm and spicy curry soup that came loaded with aromatic spring onions – a true winter warmer with just the right amount of heat. Noodles were obviously perfect, and spectacularly silky.

Most of the small plates were disappointing, though – bland, soggy tempura vegetables, some unpleasantly fatty cider-braised pork belly – and the service wasn’t particularly friendly, but if all you want is a quick bowl of exceptionally good noodles, Koya is a very worthy destination. As always, udon saved the day.

Venue name: Koya City
Address: Bloomberg Arcade
3 Queen Victoria Street
City
London
EC4N 8AR.
Transport: Tube: Bank
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £85.
Both Koya are very similar in terms of prices and menu. The small plates are different, don't think I could say which was better but they both have dishes that are interesting to try. Udons and rice based dishes are the same but bear in mind that tonkatsu is only served here after 17:00 hours. Interior is very sleek. Seating by the bar is comfortably spacious. They also have table seating. Didn't think to ask if they take reservations in this branch though.