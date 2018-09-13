A French bistro in Primrose Hill.

You will be instantly wooed by the smooth French accents of the waitstaff and sommelier at this light, summery north London bistro, where the wine is shelved in rustic crates and there’s wispy greenery on the tables. There are three ways to eat: a six-course tasting menu, a la carte and a weekly set menu.

Tasting menu dishes were carefully presented. Cubed tomato and watermelon topped with a vermouth gel was a terrific palate cleanser. Next up – and the best thing on this menu – were a couple of octopus arms with aubergine caviar and blobs of Thai basil coulis. Chicken with carrot purée was a tad underseasoned but a dessert of cherry chunks with chocolate mousse and saffron marmalade saved the day.

From the a la carte, snails had a beautifully full-flavoured garlic parsley butter, but the patties of a trio of mini duck confit burgers were too salty, too chewy. Once again, a dessert, of fragrant lavender creme brûlée, got things back on track.

Overall, La Ferme is an airy addition to Primrose Hill, and an affordable way to sample traditional French cuisine in the area. I just wish that the food had been as consistent as the service.