A new branch of the popular London cheese shop.

If you’ve ever wanted to dive face-first into a bowlful of cheese, then La Fromagerie is the place for you. The cheesemonger/eatery micro-chain’s new Bloomsbury outpost might be serving more of a lunchy menu than its other locations, with sausage rolls, toasted sandwiches and other bakery items, but the cheese-focused dishes are still the main draw.

The fondue savoyarde was just right – it arrived hot, bubbling and super-boozy, with just the right amount of crunchy sourdough pieces for dipping, plus a small serving of cornichons to cut through all that richness. It’s not huge, but add a plate of charcuterie and you’ve got a killer meal for two.

But be warned: the entrance to La Fromagerie may be delightfully crammed with cheese, wine and groceries, but the dining area feels just, well, cramped. Also, those more picnic-y items weren’t much to write home about: the sausage roll was cold and bland, while the toasties, though delicious, were – at £7.50 – a little pricy for their size.

So find someone to get cosy with and share the fondue: you’ll have a fine old time.