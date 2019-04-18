La Grotta Ices

For years, Kitty Travers’s three-wheeler Piaggio Ape mini truck was a fixture on Maltby Street and other markets across town – a welcome sight for fans of seriously fruity artisan ice creams. Since then she’s written a book on the subject, moved up in the world and staked her claim as a regular at Spa Terminus – she’s even opened a Saturday-morning hole-in-the-wall shop at ST (between Spa Road and Dockley Road). Expectant punters can look forward to a weekly changing selection of seasonal frozen treats, with the emphasis on fresh-tasting fruity combos – think pomegranate and leafy orange, pear and myrtle, wild fig and watermelon or quince and Bramley apple pie.