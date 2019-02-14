La Poule au Pot
An old-school, rustic French institution in Belgravia.
It’s hard to understate how insanely Gallic La Poule au Pot truly is. The whole place has been festooned with peasanty baskets of dried foliage, wax-covered candlesticks and rickety brasserie furniture. That said, it’s atmospheric as hell and very much a local joint, with the kind of stratospheric pricing in-tune with the Belgravia postcode.
The cooking was mostly very good. The best came first: a starter of scallops, pan-fried and doused with a wicked anise-spiked butter that I’d have drunk by the mugful. It was followed by a beautifully textured foie gras terrine – served with an almost inedibly boozy sauternes jelly – and a decent beef bourguignon, the meat slow-braised into sticky, lardon-studded fireside food.
Less successful was a slab of dover sole, the yielding flesh drowned in a lemon butter sauce redolent of citrus-spiked chicken Bisto. Desserts were fine: a chocolate mousse was light and aerated; bananas à sa façon (that is, split and braised) arrived richly caramel-soaked.
It was all wilfully, gloriously old-school. But at this cost – the scallops were £15.50; the sole £34 – dining at La Poule remains a rarefied experience for those with, er, pots of cash.
|Venue name:
|La Poule au Pot
|Address:
|
231 Ebury St
London
SW1W 8UT
|Transport:
|Tube: Sloane Square
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £165.
Average User Rating
3.8 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:2
- 4 star:1
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:1
Despite it's reputation as a 'go to spot' for the wealthy, I would disagree that all of its customers can be painted with the same brush. The restaurant is perhaps a little tight for space and the food is rather under-complicated and traditional but despite this, La Poule au Pot has a real charm and I would never discourage someone from going there, particularly if they are planning a romantic dinner. The staff are friendly and helpful, and seem to have as much character as restaurants decorative interior. This separates it from many uptight and 'luxurious' restaurants that seem to dominate the local area.
this restaurant is for the French food lovers, and for the lovers too... yes, the menu is the same one for more than thirty years, yes, the deco and atmosphere is the same one for more than thirty years, but its the kind of places that you can meet Roger Moore, Jude Law, Ewan McGregor and a lot more... well its not the main point... the food is great, the wine list is great and the service staff is charming generous and very welcoming!!! dont listen the bad reviews they are wrong or simply didn't get lucky (mistakes from the staff is always possible, they are human beings) you'll say why i'am telling the truth, well i ate there for more than three years and almost every day of the week!!! try by yourself and you wont be disappointed!!! if the staff of La Poule Au Pot read this they surely will recognized me... take care all!!! Ben
Before meeting a friend here I read the scathing review on Timeout but was struck by how many readers on other sites commented on the lovely atmosphere and food of this restaurant that I took the bad review with a grain of salt. I am sorry to say that I completely am in agreement with the negative review. To be fair, this does seem like the sort of place that has such a staunch posse of regulars so they probably have no need to cater to new ones, so I am sure that the glowing reviews are possible. My experience here however was one of terrible service and mediocre food. I have honestly never had such terrible service, I waited about 45 mins upon arrival before having the drink order taken and spent 2.5 hours before we even saw the first course. It was not a busy day and to my estimation the wait staff just seemed to have forgotten about the table tucked in the corner. It is a shame because I agree with the comments on the romance of the ambience and the potential of the food (the cheese quiche was superb and my sub-par poached salmon was perhaps just an aberration?) but overall I truly think that unless you are a regular do not bother. The proverbial cat dragged in would be treated better here if it were a local.
I normally have a great deal of time for Timeout reviews - they are considered, well-informed and borne from a great appreciation of food. In this case i really feel i have to stand up for this fabulous restaurant, and can only put this reviewer's experience down to sheer bad luck. Poule au Pot may be a solid Chelsea restaurant but that does nothing to detract from the extraordinarily good food, service and wine list. There are so many half-arsed restaurants in this area, where you pay far too much for average bistro-ish food served in un-atmospheric, charmless rooms. Poule au Pot may seem old fashioned but its in fact the most characterful, generous restaurant in the area, if not in west London. The wonderfully romantic, but spacious interior notwithstanding, the food is extraordinarily plentiful - from high-quality bread and crudites, to fabulous copper pots of perfectly pitched meats and sauces. Yes it's expensive, but there are few places in london of such good value. you could easily share a main course and not have a corner to fill. TimeOut may have had a rare bad experience with this restaurant, but they are verging on the prejudiced but qualifying their two-star review with inverted snobbery. Get the tube to Victoria and try it for youself. I've never felt compelled to write a comment on the internet before, but this restaurant is worth it.
