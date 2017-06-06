‘You have to try the tea leaf salad!’ Not a sentence you expect to hear exclaimed by a maître d’ anywhere except, maybe, a hardcore LA superfood spot. Lahpet is not one of those. It’s a Burmese joint in an ex-warehouse in London Fields.

For the uninitiated, Burmese food takes influences from Chinese, Indian and Thai cuisines – the first thing I noticed when I walked in was the tantalising scent of spices and lemongrass. Diners spill out on to the street, or sit at wooden sharing tables, clutching deep, aromatic bowls of coconut noodles. Look up, and the striplights are strung with hanging vines. Look down, and nothing on the menu is more than £16. It’s The Dream, basically.

The tea leaf salad was excellent. Laden with textures, I had crunchy purple cabbage, split peas, sesame seeds and pickled tea leaves (a bit like really delicate capers), the whole thing cut through with an extraordinary homemade nut mix that tasted a bit like bombay mix on crack. When you get to the mains, order the hake masala: the curry was dusty and spicy, the fish crisped up on top, wonderfully white and soft within. Also fab were fat king prawns in a sweet, spicy tomato curry.

My only niggle? The service. It was terribly polite, but dishes arrived extremely slowly. Still, it gives you time to soak up all that atmosphere. Go with someone you want to gaze at long and lovingly over your noodles. And order the tea leaf salad.