Lahpet

Restaurants, Burmese South Hackney
  • 4 out of 5 stars
(3user reviews)
‘You have to try the tea leaf salad!’ Not a sentence you expect to hear exclaimed by a maître d’ anywhere except, maybe, a hardcore LA superfood spot. Lahpet is not one of those. It’s a Burmese joint in an ex-warehouse in London Fields.

For the uninitiated, Burmese food takes influences from Chinese, Indian and Thai cuisines – the first thing I noticed when I walked in was the tantalising scent of spices and lemongrass. Diners spill out on to the street, or sit at wooden sharing tables, clutching deep, aromatic bowls of coconut noodles. Look up, and the striplights are strung with hanging vines. Look down, and nothing on the menu is more than £16. It’s The Dream, basically.

The tea leaf salad was excellent. Laden with textures, I had crunchy purple cabbage, split peas, sesame seeds and pickled tea leaves (a bit like really delicate capers), the whole thing cut through with an extraordinary homemade nut mix that tasted a bit like bombay mix on crack. When you get to the mains, order the hake masala: the curry was dusty and spicy, the fish crisped up on top, wonderfully white and soft within. Also fab were fat king prawns in a sweet, spicy tomato curry.

My only niggle? The service. It was terribly polite, but dishes arrived extremely slowly. Still, it gives you time to soak up all that atmosphere. Go with someone you want to gaze at long and lovingly over your noodles. And order the tea leaf salad.

By: Kitty Drake

Posted:

Venue name: Lahpet
Address: 5 Helmsley Place
London
E8 3SB
Transport: London Fields rail
What a discovery in this quiet and unassuming corner of London Fields!


It’s been my first encounter with Burmese cuisine and definitely something I want to explore further after this visit.

Lahpet, the signature pickled tea salad, which is supposed to be a starter is huge! Easily to be shared between two people. It’s very unusual, a journey for the palate through textures and flavours.


The braised aubergines topped with lots of crispy garlic, served with some sort of curry and green beans on a site was super fragrant and delicious.


The fish chowder was also tasty, but was probably the weakest of all the dishes. It was lukewarm for a start and not memorable.


Having had a few drinks elsewhere, we tried Beanbag cold brew. Served in old-school glass jars, you can chose between peanut and coconut. We ordered one each, but the waiter made a mistake and got two coconuts. I went very well with the Asian food. The taste is similar to the Vietnamese style coffee, but instead of condensed milk, it’s with coconut milk.


The space is located in a typical railway arch, it’s bright and spacious. On a sunny day it was completely open which caused quite a strong breeze, not in a good way, and invited a pigeon (apparently a usual visitor) who desperately trying to get out started to shed feathers over our table (I know, it could have been worse).

Around the back of London Fields sits an understated Burmese restaurant, run by people with a real passion for Burmese heritage and the delights it brings to our plates. Lahpet uses traditional Burmese ingredients and simplistic cooking styles and adds a slight contemporary twist – not deviating from the rustic dishes one might find on their travels. Throughout all of our dishes we could taste the strong influence from various locations including India, Thailand and China.


For starters we were recommended the pickled tea leaf salad. A vivid mix of colours and ingredient filled the plate with tantalizing textures from sweet to savoury. Rich juicy tomatoes followed by crisp roasted peanuts added diversity to the prominent pickled tea leaves. The drizzle of lime leaves you with a refreshing zingy aftertaste, one which left us wanting more.


On to our mains we shared roasted curried aubergine and lamb dishes. Whilst the aubergine was rich is flavour the heat was almost a little too intense. The lamb dish wrapped in pickled tea leaves provided a burst of flavour, sweetened by the accompanied sweetness of the baby carrots and bean. The friendly owner of the restaurant told us this was his take on the popular mutton ingredient eaten in Burma with a contemporary twist to show Burmese ingredients in their full glory.


The dessert list is minimal yet the delicately friend banana with coconut ice-cream is the perfect end to a standout meal. Whilst this wasn’t a cheap dinner overall, we enjoyed eating and drinking the night away in this hidden East London gem and left with a desire to find out even more about Burmese traditions.

My husband and I ate dinner here Friday night and overall, had a very nice experience. Whilst the food wasn't the best I've ever had, the service was very good which boosted this an extra star.

My husband started with the shrimp fritter which had chunks of juicy shrimp embedded in the crust (better than it sounds!) with a lovely tamarind sauce. I got the braised aubergine and he got the pork and mustard green curry. Both came out of the kitchen quickly. The aub was hearty and stuffed with curry, and definitely had some heat to it. It was quite filling but something was missing flavour wise- I wish I could explain what! My husband found his found satisfying as well and was happy there wasn't much fat on the pork neck. I got the tofu salad for takeaway and we got the poached banana for dessert. That is quite interesting as the banana is flame-broiled and has a crispy texture like creme brûlée. The creamy coconut ice cream was a lovely offset to the caramelised banana. Again, not the best dessert I've ever had but satisfying after a spicy meal. I had the tofu salad the next day and really enjoyed that. Nice chunks of tofu and noodles and again a kick that made my mouth water but was quite flavourful. The co-manager spoke to us at the end of the meal and I complimented the service. Rare in London and I hope it continues!