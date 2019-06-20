Laksamania
A Malaysian restaurant just off Oxford Street, specialising in laksa.
Laksa is the soup du jour: we can’t get enough of the stuff. So the opening of a place specialising in this spiced noodle soup, a mere busker’s warble from Oxford Street, was bound to draw the masses. Sure enough, on our midweek visit, it was busy: by the time we left, there was a queue.
It’s easy to see the appeal: the space is more attractive than the cheesy name implies, the staff are sweet-natured, the portions huge. As for the laksa itself, it’s not any better than something you’d make at home, but perhaps that’s part of its charm. We liked our ipoh curry laksa, its creamy-with-a-kick coconut soup base packed with two kinds of noodles, triangles of bouncy fish cake, mussels, barbecue pork and a boiled egg.
But the menu goes well beyond laksa, taking in more Malaysian street food, plus crowd-pleasers from other parts of Asia (Chinese bao, Japanese udon). Our char keuy teow saw wide, slippery noodles studded with fatty pork morsels and large (if slightly tough) prawns; a plate of kang kong (Chinese water spinach) was salty and fiery. It’s a pity the nyonya curry chicken was bland and the roti canai dry and crumbly, rather than buttery and stretchy. It’s no destination, but a friendly pitstop? Laska-lutely.
We are a Malaysian restaurant who specialise in laksa. Our menu includes 4 different regional varieties, ranging from creamy Singapore Curry Laksa to hot and sour Penang Assam Laksa. We are also proud to be able to bring authentic hawker stall classics such as Char Kway Teow to London.
We are constantly trying new things in the kitchen, and have recently added some new laksa dishes to the menu with our own twist, such as our soft shell crab laksa. We will be adding more monthly specials, so please keep an eye out!
OUR EXPERIENCE
Chef Danny Tan hails from Malaysia, famed for its vibrant street food culture where Laksa, in particular, is a local favourite.
Coming from a family of well known Hainanese chefs, Danny grew up in a household blessed with exciting, rich culinary traditions. Beginning work as a chef at just 17 years old, Danny went on to work his way through top-rated kitchens across Kuala Lumpur including the five star Hotel Shangri-La. During the next seven years, he honed his skills to specialise in Malaysian, Thai and Chinese cuisines.
Since coming to the UK in 1987, Danny has worked as the head chef in various restaurants, expanding his expertise and playing with flavours to develop his own distinctive style.
This creative vision is what you will find in Laksamania, where traditional favourites such as Penang Assam Laksa meet unique dishes such as Danny’s Laksamania Fried Chicken, which you will not find anywhere else. Enjoy!
Details
|Address:
|
92 Newman Street
Fitzrovia
London
W1T 3EZ
|Transport:
|Tube: Tottenham Court Road
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £80.
|Contact:
