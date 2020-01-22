Lanka
A stylish café just off the Finchley Road.
An intimate neighbourhood café, Lanka has a long-standing reputation for serving French- and Japanese-styled patisserie of the highest order. Polite staff pleasantly greet you over the counter, ready for you to take your pick from a dazzling galaxy of cakes and pastries.
Shelves on the wall display a range of packaged teas, cakes and greeting cards for sale, all neatly arranged in wicker trays. Staff swiftly mop the floor and rearrange furniture to ensure the café looks neat and tidy at all times. The whole places exudes an air of precision and attention to detail.
Though the space is small and narrow, with white, unadorned walls and stripped-back interiors, it somehow manages to feel cosy, not clinical. Well-made coffee from Monmouth is served filter-style, or there are freshly brewed and fragrant loose-leaf teas. But it’s the cakes that are the showstoppers. We tried the baked cheesecake (a firm, glazed slice with soft, savoury insides) and an indulgent green tea roll, which was creamy and loaded with fresh strawberries and kiwi fruit and had hints of that green, grassy matcha aftertaste. Though everything is available to take away, if you decide to stay (there’s a handful of seats at the back), you’ll find yourself in a sugar-laden oasis: an escape from the busy main stretch of the Finchley Road.
BY: GEETA DHAR
Details
|Address:
|
9 Goldhurst Terrace
London
NW6 3HX
|Transport:
|Tube: Finchley Road
|Price:
|Hot drinks and a cake each for two: under £15.
|Contact:
Users say (4)
Average User Rating
4.8 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:3
- 4 star:1
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Exquisite and diverse cakes and tea selection. The staff and polite and attentive. My only complaint is they have no toilet in the facility and they tell customers to pop into waitrose.
Lanka is AMAZING! From their delightful staff to the amazing cakes, I can't fault it at all. The cafe at the back of the shop is small - only three tables - but they have an amazing selection of french cakes with oriental flavourings. Grab a seat (if you can!) and watch the regulars come and collect their delicacies. Apart from their delicious cakes they have a great selection of teas and they have recently started doing small gifts and accessories too! Go for the cakes, leave with some macaroons for later!
Amazing little Japanese/French patisserie in the North West London! My favourite cake shop of all time!
Check their facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Lanka-503425359749864/ )for the flavours of the day. Although everything from Lanka is awesome. Green tea and strawberry cake is the one that is pretty dreamy and delicious. Make sure you get them when you see them as they are so popular and will be gone in a short time. Another my go to dessert is the green tea tart with white chocolate shaving on top. It looks and tastes so good that I can never have enough of this. Their macaroons are made without the food colouring which you can taste the real flavour of it. Love them so much! Earl grey tea macaroon is my favourite.
If you are not in the area, Monocle Café in Marylebone and Tombo Japanese Café & Matcha Bar in South Kensington has a small collection of Lanka's cake, too.
I like to think of myself as a cake/pastry connoisseur. I have sampled more cakes than I dare recall and I have never had better (in the UK)! Lanka is in a league of it's own as far as cake shops go. The green tea eclair and the white chocolate and azuki bean tart particularly are to die for.
