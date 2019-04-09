Le Petit Citron

Bold, unfussy, value-for-money Gallic home-cooking.

Brook Green, that pleasant little stretch between Hammersmith and Shepherd’s Bush, all small eateries and huge pubs, has become even more vibrant with this little bit of South-west France neatly nestled among the competition.

Décor is understated, very French, and on closer inspection probably expensively sourced – there’s a large windowed frontage, distressed mirrors and Tiffany lampshades, while wooden tables are covered by red check tablecloths and old food posters adorn the walls. You get the idea. And the food – solidly hearty Provençal home-cooking – matches the ambience. Garlic is front and centre with handfuls of tarragon in support. It is not especially refined but it’s satisfying stuff. A gooey, slow cooked daub of beef melted in the mouth and was accompanied by the creamiest mashed potato, all topped with a thick carrot braised in orange juice. Another main course, of clean, fresh sea bass, came perched on a generous and tangy aubergine ratatouille.

Either side, starters of goat’s cheese tart and chicken liver pâté were fairly pedestrian, but a cherry frangipane and an equally tart lemon posset were a cut above the norm – so skip the starters and save room for puds. Another tip: the set menu is a steal.