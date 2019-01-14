Leggero

A gluten-free Italian restaurant in Soho.

Considering the amount of pasta on offer at this restaurant, dinner is anything but leggero, meaning ‘light’ in Italian. But this is a carb-fest with a difference, as Leggero is also totally gluten-free. It feels like one of Soho’s classic no-frills Italian restaurants, just with the unique benefit of catering to restricted diets.

At Leggero, ravioli, gnudi, carbonara and tiramisu – pretty much all the Italian wheaty wonders that are usually off-limits to anyone avoiding gluten – are here in all their glory.

The menu includes small plates and starters to share, followed by larger pasta dishes and classic desserts. If you’re coeliac, vegan or have any allergies you won’t have to navigate through all the things you can’t eat or put the waiter through a rigorous cross-examination: the passionate staff were positively delighted to tell us about the free-from options. It’s somewhere gluten-free diners could happily take friends for dinner, without dreading the inevitable comparisons with how food is ‘supposed’ to taste.

The bruschetta trio featured generous slices of gluten-free bread with an earthy lentil spread, fresh tomatoes, and a salty-sweet gorgonzola, pear and lavender honey topping. The fresh handmade tomato pappardelle was a shock of soft, supple pink ribbons, with perfect al dente bite, under a dark bolognese sauce. Spoons were fighting over the tiramisu’s light sponge, creamy topping and heavy dusting of cocoa; it could have gone undercover on any Italian menu. Only the lamb meatballs and bolognese sauce would have benefited from more depth: these felt like quite ordinary renditions of Italian classics.

Make a reservation, as this little restaurant is busy from the start to end of service.

By: Lisa Harris

Posted:

Venue name: Leggero
Address: 64 Old Compton St
London
W1D 4UQ
Transport: Tube: Piccadilly Circus
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £80.
tastemaker

Italian and gluten free; not often words you hear together yet this restaurant caters to both. As a coeliac it was such a treat to be able to eat at a restaurant where everything on the menu was gluten free and I didn't have to ask a million questions and request allergen charts. 

Leggero does a reasonably priced lunch deal of two small plates for £12. Me and a friend shared four small plates which included stuffed baby squid, duck and berry sauce, ricotta and spinach balls and pork with beetroot and feta as well as some bread and two glasses of wine. Only amounting to £30 I thought this was a good price for food that was so delicious and a bit classier than the average sandwich. I have to say the ricotta and spinach balls were my favorite part of the meal which took me by surprise as I am a shameless carnivore. However they were reminiscent of Italy and full of flavor and that is why they were the winning dish for me.

I really look forward to going back and trying their beetroot ravioli for dinner sometime as that really caught my eye. The whole menu sounded divine and what we ate was stunning. I really like this place as it enables me to eat out without any worry about being coeliac for once. 

Tastemaker

When you have food allergies or restrictions it's hard to imagine/remember going into a restaurant where you can pick absolutely anything on the menu. (Even more incredible when your options aren't restricted to crumbly rice-flour pizza bases and pasta dishes substituted with Free-From Penne from Sainsbury's).  So I found my mouth and eyes and entire body watering when I read through this menu - to not only find a variety of dishes but actually delicious and gourmet speciality Italian dishes, things like lamb meatballs, gnocchi with porcini mushrooms and truffle cheese and Tagliatelle with white bolognese sauce. 


We shared six sharing plates and two mains between three of us - the highlights being the ravioli stuffed with salmon, the aforementioned lamb meatballs and lamb bolognese. And because life and gluten free restaurants are all about making the most of the good things you can find, we shared a bottle of sweet prosecco and two desserts between us - a creamy, soft tiramisu and a firm chunk of New York-style cheesecake with a buttery biscuit base. We finished with two espresso martinis (it was a special occasion) and god this was a feast for the senses. The service was also excellent and my two non-glutard friends are now total converts.


Hard to spot their food is gluten-free, an Italian experience in the heart of Soho a reasonable price.

