Little Bird Battersea

A dramatically styled small plates and cocktails joint on Battersea Rise.

Stepping into this Battersea hangout is like crossing the threshold into another world. Dramatic, exotic foliage and swish boudoir-esque furnishings sit against a backdrop of exposed bricks and tropical-themed wallpaper. In one corner, there are statement floor lamps. On a wall, vintage arched pane mirrors made to look like Victorian windows. It’s all carefully curated boho chic, perfectly pitched at a dress-up, cocktail-loving crowd.

Not that the food should be overlooked. The menu is designed for sharing and runs the gamut of globe-trotting crowd-pleasers. Guacamole was excellent – fresh and well-seasoned – and though the accompanying corn chips may have been a little too liberally salted, they tasted nicely of maize. Grilled shrimp tacos also passed muster, as did a line-up of densely packed, springy-middled pork gyoza.

Other dishes didn’t quite deliver. Crab arancini were amateurish: oversized and satisfying, sure, but with any crab flavour completely awol. As for the shrimp and avocado tempura, this turned out to be a dish dominated by avocado, which doesn’t lend itself to being battered, even at the best of times. Still, service is friendly and the zingy, fruity cocktails are almost as exotic as the setting. Almost.