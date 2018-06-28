Little Kolkata

Indian Covent Garden
3 out of 5 stars
3 out of 5 stars
1 user review
Venue says We serve food cooked from the heart and served with love, combining fresh, sumptuous, subtle flavors and textures using seasonal produce.
A permanent restaurant from an Indian supper club, in Covent Garden.

‘Cooked from the heart, served with love.’ So says the website of Little Kolkata, which sums it up pretty well. The first permanent restaurant from the crew behind a popular Indian supper club, there’s an endearingly amateurish quality to this place. The room is two knocked-together units, with a tiled black-and-white floor that slopes in parts. There’s a quirky table for two wedged tightly between two columns (do ask for it: it’s cute). Wine is in a clear-fronted chiller. The music veers from Tracy Chapman remixes to upbeat boyband pop. And so on. You get it.

As for the food, it’s homely stuff, drawn from the kitchens of Kolkata (once known as Calcutta). And some of it is marvellous. Like dinky breaded cod cakes, perfectly spiced and tasting every bit like you get at Indian family functions. Or Indo-Chinese battered chilli chicken, with mellow onions and equal hits of sour, sweet and heat. Then: slow-cooked Bengali goat curry, its rich, mellow sauce spiked with skinny slivers of ginger. But a few dishes – a snack bowl of brittle, overcooked okra, or a side of too-sweet yellow lentil dahl – lacked sparkle. Still, Little K is kind to wallets, so if you’re on a budget and looking for comfort, it’s well worth a whirl.

Little Kolkata says
Little Kolkata began its journey in the summers of 2015, introducing Bengali cuisine from Calcutta to Londoners. Its founders, Prabir Kumar Chattopadhyay and Biswajit Deb Das are all about feeding people and tantalizing their taste buds with flavors that the duo have grown up with, in their birth place, Kolkata, India
By: Tania Ballantine

Posted:

Little Kolkata
Contact:
Address: 51-53 Shelton St
London
WC2H 9JU
Transport: Tube: Covent Garden
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £80.
tastemaker

Having elevated itself from a supper club that started in 2015 into a fully fledged Bengali restaurant, Little Kolkata has found its home in Covent Garden. The food is inspired the decor simple yet chic. The Keema Ghugni Chaat was delicious but outdone by the yummy Kalighater Khosha Mangsho , tender goat in a flavoursome sauce which was mopped up by the light and airy luchi. Sadly I am not a fan of Rusgollar Payesh however it’s nut infused thickened milk base was delicious. Being the first day and last supper club style dining experience, it felt a bit chaotic, but I look forward to enjoying the ambiance and delightful menu once it officially opens this Tuesday. Expect a warm welcome, delightful plates of food and bengoli hospitality.

