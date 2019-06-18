Locanda Locatelli
Time Out says
A smart Italian restaurant from celebrity chef Georgio Locatelli and his wife Plaxy.
Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Locanda Locatelli, which opened back in 2002, is named for its celeb chef (Giorgio) and his front-of-house wife (Plaxy). It’s technically a hotel restaurant but doesn’t feel like one: it has its own street entrance and is always busy, the tables taken by a well-dressed crowd. There are dark wood floors, but the linen tablecloths, fabric-covered walls (really), and tan leather seats successfully dampen any noise: it’s less clatter, more chatter. Best of all, rather than being elitist, it feels welcoming and accessible. This is a place where, when we asked how much to order, the genial staff reassured us, ‘There’s no tasting menu. Have as much or as little as you like. Have just a plate of pasta if you want.’
Pasta mains start at £17.50, wine kicks off at £28.50 a bottle, the huge bread basket is free, so are the exceptionally good petits fours. You can obviously spend a lot more, but the point is, you don’t have to.
Of course, if you don’t actually like pasta, you’re probably in the wrong spot. Other dishes are decent (we had a particularly memorable salad of samphire with breaded slices of calf’s foot), but the pasta is the star attraction. Don’t miss the veggie fagottini: pyramid-like parcels of borage (herbs) and ricotta, with a walnut sauce, plus fresh grated Parmesan. It’s the stuff of cheesy dreams.
Details
|Address:
|
8 Seymour Street
London
W1H 7JZ
|Transport:
|Tube: Marble Arch tube
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £150.
|Contact:
|Do you own this business?
Users say (6)
Average User Rating
4 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:4
- 4 star:0
- 3 star:1
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:1
Featured
If you’re visiting this restaurant, be careful! The food’s pretty good, although to say it’s worthy of a Michelin star is stretching things. The service is pretty good too, even friendly at times. But be under no misapprehension. As a customer your role is consume your meal, make appreciative noises if you wish, pay the not inconsiderable bill and, above all, vacate the table at the appointed time so that the cycle can continue with the next customer. Half way through a pleasant family celebration, we were told we had just 20 minutes to finish our meal. On expressing my displeasure with this situation, I was left in no doubt that it was my fault for misunderstanding, or failing to hear, the restaurant’s policies. Attempts by the restaurant’s management to find somewhere we could pick up the pieces of the back-end of our meal proved to be too complicated or too burdensome for them. There are many better Italian restaurants than this in London, most at a fraction of the price. However, the principle difference between them and this establishment is that, in the main, they understand that customers frequent their restaurants because they provide a relaxed atmosphere in which their wonderful food and wines can be enjoyed and are happy to pay accordingly. The management at Locanda Locatelli unequivocally do not. My advice - avoid!
Featured
the best birthday lunch ever!the atmosphere was glorious, the service from everyone warm friendly, helpful and informative, and the food even better. My broad bean, rocket and pecorino pasta sung of the spring and a new year coming into blossom, the zucchini fritte gleeful! whilst the monkfish with walnuts, capers and samphire was a meaty, salty but creamy delight -an incredibly delicious indulgence.
As for the bread and the birthday themed petit fours - an expected treat of the highest order! The next time my partner and I have something to celebrate we will back most definitely.
Featured
Very expensive, but you know that before you get there. Best Italian food in London easily. Gnocchi was so light and tasty, pasta dishes light and full of flavour. The deconstructed cheesecake was very good, but you wanted more. The bread was also very good. Service was tentative and polite.
Featured
This restaurant cannot fail - it is simply the best Italian food in London. The service is also amazing. You have to eat pasta Here. Shut your eyes and you can transport yourself to Italy. The only very minor complaint was the rowdy table next to us slightly ruined the evening. Great for birthday/wedding anniversaries. Can't recommend highly enough! Buon appwtito.
Featured
Went for Xmas lunch on the 23rd December and I was extremely underwhelmed. Service was pretty ok, the starters were ok but the main courses were extremely average. At £117.50 for 2 people WITHOUT wine I was expecting so much more! Do yourselves a favour, go to Bocca di Lupa and have a cracking meal at a substantailly lower cost.
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...