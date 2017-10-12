Lokhandwala

Restaurants, Indian Fitzrovia
Venue says Indulge in our three-course winter lunch menu with a glass of house wine at £18, Monday to Friday, noon-3pm.
Indian tapas on Charlotte Street.

The best thing about this Indian tapas restaurant is the service. Attentive and efficient, my waiter was almost lovely enough to make me forget Lokhandwala’s serious shortcomings. Almost. 

The main problem seems to be that Lokhandwala is having an identity crisis. Indian tapas is a quirky enough concept, but they’ve decided to throw in Miss Haversham-style décor (the restaurant is actually inspired by some Colonial-era, high society love scandal – see the very strange ‘story’ section on their website entitled ‘the ruins of lady Charlotte’). There’s also trance music.

Add to this extremely strange food: think tacos made out of potato skins topped with cauliflower and blue cheese (just awful) and an aggressively dry chicken tikka quesadilla. Lamb chops and grilled prawns were competent, but honestly, you could eat so much better in pretty much any other restaurant on Charlotte Street and for so much less money. Sorry, nice waiter.

Lokhandwala says
Located in the heart of Fitzrovia, we serve authentic Indian food in tapas style throughout the day. Plan your brunch, lunch or dinner for a memorable experience that can be complemented with our one-of-a-kind cocktails. Moreover, our afternoon tea week taps into British traditions that have graced the afternoons for over 150 years.The Gujju Vaal Daal Chaat, Lamb Chops, and Persian Steamed Fish are rumoured to be the best in the whole of London. For vegetarians and vegans, we have an array of delicacies and smoothies to choose from, because a place that signifies love, no one should feel left out.

Our in-house bar, The Hot House is a realm where we prepare drinks and cocktails that appeal to all your senses and fill you with joy. Our classic and creative cocktails like Star of India, Like a Bird, Herbalist and much more spill magic and create the perfect moments for you.

An enthralling experience awaits you at the speak easy bar, Vijay’s Lounge for all your private and exclusive bespoke events. Create lasting memories for your next celebration as we are available for private hires.

This festive season, revel in the most stunning place in all of London as we are available for booking for your Christmas parties and celebrations.
By: Kitty Drake

Posted:

Address: 93 Charlotte St
London
W1T 4PY
Transport: Tube: Goodge St
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £75.
Lokhandwala is located close to Goodge street station.

The food style is British/Indian fusion with dishes like Yorkshire pudding with minced lamb and paneer pie. Some of the dishes were done well whilst others were not so good. We ordered about 4 tapas dishes and 2 larger dishes to share between 3 people. There was plenty of food to share between us all.

It's quite pricey but I suppose that comes with its location. The theme of the decor in the restaurant can be described as fairy garden but I didn't really understand the relevance of this with the menu and theme of the restaurant.

They have a variety of cocktails which are well presented but also pricey.


I visited Lokhandwala recently for a friend's birthday and I was impressed. The food they serve is Indian tapas. We ordered Indian Wigman, Fish and Chips, Murg Malai Tikka, Lamb Chops, Okra Kurkure and Chicken Biryani. All these were absolutely delicious and made us full. We still ordered Gajar Halwa Tarts which has to be the best dessert we had in some time. For drinks, we ordered their exquisite cocktails which were out of the world. The staff was extremely warm and polite and knew their job well which made the dining experience a memorable one.

tastemaker

I visited Lady Charlotte's Lokhandwala for my birthday and loved it. It's a small, intimate restaurant with delicious tapas dishes. Indian food isn't traditionally served tapas style but Lokhandwala managed to make it work by serving creative miniature versions of larger than life Indian dishes such as masala dosas! Giving a little taste of the small neighbourhood Lokhandwala! We tried all of the vegetarian tapas dishes on the menu and they were all delicious, as were the cocktails! The staff were really friendly and we ended our evening with a creme brûlée birthday cake!

tastemaker

There are some good dishes on offer here and I love the concept of tapas style dining with any cuisine. However the hits and misses were evenly scored on my visit.

I actually thought the chutneys were by far the best things on the plates. Spiced battered fish was a highlight but came with limp French fries and wasn't really designed for sharing. The lamb curry was ok, chaat really good.

Deserts were probably the star for me, but weren't really presented for sharing. Also by then the alcohol had hit in and giving me a rice pudding was obviously going to go down well.

The interior is lovely and bottomless prosecco definitely made the whole afternoon more enjoyable. Staff were friendly but didn't explain the menu or anything really - and they missed a dish from our set menu which I only realised when I got home.

It's a nice place and if it was located in suburbia would probably have gotten more stars, but the calibre of food in Fitzrovia means that nice just doesn't cut it.

Tastemaker

Lokhandwala is a newcomer to Fitzrovia area, which was for some reason lacking the modern Indian tapas style restaurants, to fill up that hole. The room is beautifully inspired by the Lady Charlotte of Fitzrovia and the menu is inspired by her travels to India. There are some unique cocktails, including the one that is served in a bird cage. The menu shows hints of British-Indian fuisine cuisine, plus some familiar dishes like lamb chops. The food is good but I think the venue steals the show.

Tastemaker

I came here during their soft launch. 


The food was really tasty! Although the menu is a little strange! A fusion style of Indian, in small tapas dishes. Though the portion sizes of the tapas was not as small as I expected, it was a little strange - we asked about the sizes and how many we should get between the two of us - our waitress said to get 4/5 tapas, one 'Imperial Jewel' (a main) and 2/3 sides between us. This was for lunch as well, and I thought that sounded like a lot, but because of this I got more expecting the portions to be tiny. We ended up getting 5 tapas, 1 side and 1 side and this was defiantly too much for us for lunch!


All round the food was great - I would highly recommend the prawn tapas and the chicken curry 'Imperial Jewel' which stood out to me as delicious! I would not recommend the lam sliders though - I wish we had not got them - they are not bad, but they were the most fusion style thing we ate - you get 2 mini hamburgers and fries and they were just average and not very Indian tasting.

Overall I would defiantly recommend coming here for a bite to eat.