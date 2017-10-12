Indian tapas on Charlotte Street.
The best thing about this Indian tapas restaurant is the service. Attentive and efficient, my waiter was almost lovely enough to make me forget Lokhandwala’s serious shortcomings. Almost.
The main problem seems to be that Lokhandwala is having an identity crisis. Indian tapas is a quirky enough concept, but they’ve decided to throw in Miss Haversham-style décor (the restaurant is actually inspired by some Colonial-era, high society love scandal – see the very strange ‘story’ section on their website entitled ‘the ruins of lady Charlotte’). There’s also trance music.
Add to this extremely strange food: think tacos made out of potato skins topped with cauliflower and blue cheese (just awful) and an aggressively dry chicken tikka quesadilla. Lamb chops and grilled prawns were competent, but honestly, you could eat so much better in pretty much any other restaurant on Charlotte Street and for so much less money. Sorry, nice waiter.
|Venue name:
|Lokhandwala
|Contact:
|Address:
|
93 Charlotte St
London
W1T 4PY
|Transport:
|Tube: Goodge St
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £75.
|Menu:
|View Menu
Average User Rating
3.6 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:1
- 4 star:1
- 3 star:3
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
I visited Lokhandwala recently for a friend's birthday and I was impressed. The food they serve is Indian tapas. We ordered Indian Wigman, Fish and Chips, Murg Malai Tikka, Lamb Chops, Okra Kurkure and Chicken Biryani. All these were absolutely delicious and made us full. We still ordered Gajar Halwa Tarts which has to be the best dessert we had in some time. For drinks, we ordered their exquisite cocktails which were out of the world. The staff was extremely warm and polite and knew their job well which made the dining experience a memorable one.