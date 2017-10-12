The best thing about this Indian tapas restaurant is the service. Attentive and efficient, my waiter was almost lovely enough to make me forget Lokhandwala’s serious shortcomings. Almost.

The main problem seems to be that Lokhandwala is having an identity crisis. Indian tapas is a quirky enough concept, but they’ve decided to throw in Miss Haversham-style décor (the restaurant is actually inspired by some Colonial-era, high society love scandal – see the very strange ‘story’ section on their website entitled ‘the ruins of lady Charlotte’). There’s also trance music.

Add to this extremely strange food: think tacos made out of potato skins topped with cauliflower and blue cheese (just awful) and an aggressively dry chicken tikka quesadilla. Lamb chops and grilled prawns were competent, but honestly, you could eat so much better in pretty much any other restaurant on Charlotte Street and for so much less money. Sorry, nice waiter.