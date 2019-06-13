Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Lost Boy's Pizza (Camden)

Lost Boy's Pizza (Camden)

Restaurants, Pizza Camden Town
3 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5 stars
(1user review)

Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

A branch of the ’80s vampire-themed pizza restaurant, near Mornington Crescent.

Yes, Lost Boys is a vampire-themed pizza restaurant that does black, charcoal-infused pies. Yes, it takes almost all its cues from the eponymous bloodsucking ’80s classic. Yes, it’s in the dining wilderness between Euston and Mornington Crescent. But no, it’s not as soul-draining as all that sounds.

This is as much down to some extremely affable staff and the cheap malbec on the drinks list as it is the pizzas, which are merely quite good. London is a town flush with dream dough: from pillowy Neapolitan cornicione, to thin, chewy, tyre-sized New York pies. These are neither. But while the bases were bereft of bite – I’ll put that down to the charcoal – the toppings were decent, especially on the Pops to Go (generous strewn with teeny broccoli florets, good sausage and shaved parmesan) and the Coffin Dodger (a vegan number covered in rocket, artichoke, ’shrooms and the plant-lover’s secret mega-ingredient, nutritional yeast). Extra points, too, for the genius house-made chilli pineapple relish, a killer mix of fire and tang. Lost Boys Pizza won’t top any best-of lists, but it’s undoubtedly better than the tacky bust I’d feared. So: who’s the sucker now?

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 245 Eversholt St
London
NW1 1BA
Transport: Tube: Mornington Crescent
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £55.
Contact:
lostboyspizza.com
Do you own this business?

Users say (1)

4 out of 5 stars
LiveReviews|1
1 person listening
tastemaker

Looking for a pizza place with a difference then Lost Boys certainly does that. 


With it's dark interior making you feel like you are entering a pizza place for vampires you'll be able to get your fangs into a charcoal based pizza. 


The pizza’s surprisingly even though black and looked burnt (which it was not) was fresh and delicious with a subtle smoky and earthy taste topped with toppings you know but obviously not as you as expect, as they are all served on the Lost Boys signature black charcoal dough.


Blood-thirsty vegans can also enjoy a range of dedicated toppings and dips while those with a sweet tooth can sink their fangs into vegan and gluten free brownies or cheesecake.


The different pizzas: 


Santa Carla (veggie)

Buffalo Mozzarella, fresh tomato, fresh basil

This pizza was just like a normal Margarita pizza but much more cheesier with the mozzarella being ever so stringy, thick and the dough being dark.  The dough even though black surprisingly did not taste that much different to a normal white based dough.  


Kale All Vampires 10 (vegan)
Kale, cherry tomatoes, caramelised shallots, lemon zest, oregano

This vegan topped pizza was amazing.  I would never of thought that kale and lemon would ever work on a pizza but it really did work and left me craving for more of this tangy flavoursome vegan pizza.  If you have never tried vegetables on a pizza before minus the cheese I highly recommend.


Fangs For the Memories 10
Chorizo, peppers, onions, chillis

If you love chorizo and spice then you’ll love this pizza as it sure will not disappoint.  


Ready Pizza One
Smoked ham, red chillie, Lost Boys spicy green pineapple relish

This pizza was not one that I personally liked nor did my friends who I went with as it was too over powering and the ham looked like skin and did not taste that great but then maybe they wanted it to look like skin as this is a vampires pizzeria after all.  


Dough Balls
Balls of dough served with a spicy tomato sauce 

These were dark black soft dough balls of delight with a crunchy outside all served with a fresh tasting tomato spicy sauce making them bloody tasty. Disappointingly to vampires not blood.


I was dubious that I would not like the pizza because of it looking burnt and having charcoal infused within the dough but surprisingly it was fangtastic.


You can totally count on these pizzas as all their pizzas are to die for. With so many different types of pizzas, signature cocktails, absinthe and a mix of 80’s nostalgia you truly will feel lost in what to order and get your fangs into.


I souly recommend Lost Boys Pizzeria.


View all reviews

Snap up exclusive discounts in London

Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...