Lost Boy's Pizza (Camden)

A branch of the ’80s vampire-themed pizza restaurant, near Mornington Crescent.

Yes, Lost Boys is a vampire-themed pizza restaurant that does black, charcoal-infused pies. Yes, it takes almost all its cues from the eponymous bloodsucking ’80s classic. Yes, it’s in the dining wilderness between Euston and Mornington Crescent. But no, it’s not as soul-draining as all that sounds.

This is as much down to some extremely affable staff and the cheap malbec on the drinks list as it is the pizzas, which are merely quite good. London is a town flush with dream dough: from pillowy Neapolitan cornicione, to thin, chewy, tyre-sized New York pies. These are neither. But while the bases were bereft of bite – I’ll put that down to the charcoal – the toppings were decent, especially on the Pops to Go (generous strewn with teeny broccoli florets, good sausage and shaved parmesan) and the Coffin Dodger (a vegan number covered in rocket, artichoke, ’shrooms and the plant-lover’s secret mega-ingredient, nutritional yeast). Extra points, too, for the genius house-made chilli pineapple relish, a killer mix of fire and tang. Lost Boys Pizza won’t top any best-of lists, but it’s undoubtedly better than the tacky bust I’d feared. So: who’s the sucker now?