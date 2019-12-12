A cosy indie café in Ladbroke Grove.

There’s not much to Lowry & Baker besides a handful of wooden tables, a minuscule open-air kitchen, and a parade of sweet treats on the countertop; however, this neighbourhood coffee shop manages to deliver top-notch artisanal breakfasts and lunches to its loyal legions.

L&B’s build-your-own-breakfast is a fan favourite for good reason: the artisan organic sourdough was crispy and chewy enough to require a steak knife to get though, and the toppings (you can choose up to three for £9.50) like mashed avocado with omega seeds and lemon and chilli or wild mushrooms with fresh herbs are fragrant, fresh and supremely comforting. The strips of bacon had all the delightful pop and snap of a crisp. (More please.)

The juices and hot drinks menu is almost as long as the food menu. Warming tipples like the pretty-in-pink Velvet Latte, made with a kicking jolt of fresh ginger, beetroot and organic almond milk smacked of sanctimonious healthiness while also being conveniently delicious and easy to drink. Go on a weekend, and expect a queue, but know it will be worth it.