Lowry & Baker
A cosy indie café in Ladbroke Grove.
There’s not much to Lowry & Baker besides a handful of wooden tables, a minuscule open-air kitchen, and a parade of sweet treats on the countertop; however, this neighbourhood coffee shop manages to deliver top-notch artisanal breakfasts and lunches to its loyal legions.
L&B’s build-your-own-breakfast is a fan favourite for good reason: the artisan organic sourdough was crispy and chewy enough to require a steak knife to get though, and the toppings (you can choose up to three for £9.50) like mashed avocado with omega seeds and lemon and chilli or wild mushrooms with fresh herbs are fragrant, fresh and supremely comforting. The strips of bacon had all the delightful pop and snap of a crisp. (More please.)
The juices and hot drinks menu is almost as long as the food menu. Warming tipples like the pretty-in-pink Velvet Latte, made with a kicking jolt of fresh ginger, beetroot and organic almond milk smacked of sanctimonious healthiness while also being conveniently delicious and easy to drink. Go on a weekend, and expect a queue, but know it will be worth it.
339 Portobello Rd
London
W10 5SA
|Tube: Ladbroke Grove
|Lunch for two with soft drinks and service: around £25
I agree that the staff are just too rude and unhelpful. I used to go here often, both eating in and taking out, and recommended it to friends and clients, however I haven't been for at least a year. There are other decent places to eat (and the food at L&B is nice, but nothing special) where the staff are friendly and welcoming and the food is generally better. Not surprisingly, the food standard rating is only a 3 too.
Best flat white in west london
Charming in all forms and undoubtedly the best breakfast in the area. Wipes the floor with some of the more chi-chi establishments just round the corner.
Unique & friendly cafe serving the BEST avocado on toast, beautiful seasonal salads and soups, poached eggs, home made cakes, and much more. They serve Monmouth coffee, and fresh mint tea is fab. Now licensed & open for delicious small plates on Thursdays & Friday evenings.
Lowry & Baker was the first cafe to open at this end of Portobello Road and the first to bring mashed avocado brunch specials to West London. It's too popular for its own good and remains my first choice despite the increasing number of good cafes popping up all around. They only take cash payment and make the best salads.
They definitely had a bad patch – in terms of the staff – but the coffee and food has remained a step above the competition and, for me, that's what matters.
I was excited to go in here as I had just moved into the neighbourhood and this is one of my local coffee shops. I was looking for 'a local' as its a very 'neighbourhoodly' area. The lady who served me was sour and out and out rude. Ignored me for ages as I stood there waiting before coming over to help me. No customer service! I tried to flash her a smile to warm her cleary frost bitten soul and she gave me a look of dismissal before asking for the amount due. The crumble I ordered to take away was ok though. Its 30seconds from me but 6months later, I haven't been back. I'd rather walk the extra 5mins.
Went for a takeaway coffee off the back of the timeout review. Service was appalling. Stood across the cash register from a girl who was way more interested in the conversation happening next to me. I continued to wear my brightest smile for a few minutes but as the line was getting longer in a place so small you have to tuck your elbows in, I gave in and asked her if I could order a coffee. She gave me a look like I'd stolen her boyfriend. Coffee was fine, but can't handle the hipster arrogance so won't be going back.
I've tried eating and getting take away coffee from here ever since it opened to try and support a local business. But seriously just don't bother. Every single time the service has been so rude. You can be standing at the till waiting to order and the staff just ignore you, chatting to each other. Not even a ' will be with you in a minute'. They serve Monmouth coffee but grind it badly and overheat the milk. I just don't understand why anyone goes here - probably because of Time Out's misleading 5 star review (friend of the owner perhaps?) There are much better options nearby.
I used to go here all the time when I lived locally and it was great. Just returned and shocked at the rude nature of the staff. Really disappointing. It would be a great shame to lose this local place. Bring back the old team !
They went through a bad patch, last year – rude staff, slow service – but are back on form these days. The best coffee shop in the area.
Lavender shortbread forever. I love this cafe.
The staff are very rude. They think they are being funny and cool by forcing you to listen to their boring stories about their weekends while they neglect and burn your coffee. This little show that they put on becomes tiring very quickly. Only positive is their music selection which seems to be on point every time. All I wanted was a decent coffee.
Was expecting more from somewhere with a 5 star review but I have to agree was the comments about poor service. The food was fine, although not out of the ordinary. The service was slow and the staff could, at best, be described as indifferent. Definitely won't return.
LOVE this place!
Lowry & Baker is a fantastic local spot. The food is always excellent and great value, the staff are friendly and always up for a chat. I would highly recommend to anyone
I've always found Lowry and Baker's staff a bit too cool for school / borderline surly, but I've persisted in buying my lunch from there as the food is generally really nice in an area where there's not much option. But today's experience was different level rude. The waitress refused to make eye contact throughout the whole serving process and was as monosyllabic as she could be. She was far more interested in groping her boyfriend than serving customers and the other waitress was equally disinterest. When you're paying £650 for a sandwich,that's totally unacceptable. Having worked in hospitality for years, I go out of my way to be nice to waiting staff, so this treatment was particularly shocking and rude. I have never been compelled to write a negative review before, but this was an appalling experience and by the looks of some of the other reviews below, I am not alone. It's a shame, as as I said, the food is lovely, but the staff are as rude and ignorant they come.
I went to have breakfast around 10am on saturday, after reading the review on this place, unfortunately i was really let down. What i want from a cute independant coffee establishment is friendly, happy staff who are attentative but relaxed, instead we got snubbed before we sat down, without even a glimpse of a smile from the 3 staff members standing around. to then be ignored further whilst they all unloaded one dish washer. i work in the industry and believe it is polite and good service to acknowledge all your customers, however cool the place may be. I would seriously recommend scrapping this place and going opposite to Bluebelles of Portobello, where you will be greeted, made to feel special and they serve up great coffee and brunch!... http://www.qype.co.uk/place/2618240-Bluebelles-of-Portobello-London
Love love love it here.
Fantastic place. My girlfriend and I have been steadily working our way through the cafes near her flat and this is the banker: friendly people, nice atmos and exceptional food. The salmon brunch is amazing. Salads, also, are special. It's small and can get cramped but as long as you're willing to squeeze in, it's well worth it.
Thanks for nothing. We walked in, made an order of two cold drinks and a brownie etc. Place wasn't crowded and five members of staff stood around. We checked politely after 20 mins, to no avail and left after forty not having had a thing; by then all the other cafes were full and we couldn't be seated. Ignorant, amateurish establishment
Money and time I won't get back and my dignity knocked to boot...couldn't have any cakes or pasties because the co-owner serving us had a cold, blew her nose into a snotty tissue and then handled all the cakes which had been prematurely packaged away presumably because the owners of this over-rated and pretentious establishment don't really give a crap about serving potential patrons. Treated as if we were a nuisance and served what was no better than mediocre tea by a surly and impatient young woman. One of the worst experiences I've had in the area and enough to make me want to sing the virtues of bloody patisserie Valerie...Avoid this place in favor of the less-hyped, better value and frankly more honest and authentic places on Golborne Road...
