A very good steakhouse in the middle of mayhem.

Previously members-only, this steakhouse at The Ned is now officially open to the public – but it still feels exclusive. It’s set in a cavernous former banking hall, and walking in I was met with a cacophony and sight that could only be described as Gatsbyesque. A black-and-white marble floor acts as a pathway through spilling-over bars and restaurants, shrieks of laughter, sloshing glasses held high, arms around shoulders and, at the far end, a live band on a circular podium surrounded by more of the same – it was all, quite literally, jaw-dropping.

Lutyens Grill used to be the bank manager’s office; it’s almost surreal how serene it becomes once the door is closed. Inside it has the feel of an upmarket New York steakhouse – all wood, glass and white tablecloths – while imperceptible staff patrol placidly, refreshing glasses with the swift and gentle hand movements of magicians.

And the food? For starters, Orkney scallops (£15) were perfectly cooked while shrimp cocktail (£18) was chock-full of meatiness and came lightly coated in a Marie Rose sauce with just the faintest hint of horseradish. Steaks, and they are the reason to come here, are top quality. The prices are high-end, though: 1kg to share comes in at around £90, 210g of fillet £42, sirloin £36… you get the picture. Sauces are gratis; the chimichurri was advertised as ‘very spicy’ but turned up without a trace of heat. No matter, the Bordelaise was so distractingly deep, rich and meaty it was impossible to leave alone.

If you’re paying these prices, sides at £5 will seem a snip, and while it’s a struggle to find a good creamed spinach in this town, you’ll get it here. Bottles of wine start at £34, but again, you’ve guessed it, you can get something for a hundred times that amount too.

The bill will tell you that you’ve been overly decadent no matter what, but you can’t say you weren’t warned when you walked in.

