Marcus
A high-end restaurant from acclaimed chef Marcus Wareing at The Berkeley Hotel in Knightsbridge.
Marcus Wareing, working closely with his Chef Patrons, Shauna & Mark Froydenlund, creates innovative and contemporary British menus to evoke and create memories. Dedicated to sourcing the best seasonal ingredients from our trusted network of suppliers, highlighting quality & provenance in every dish.
Dining options include classic 3 courses and seasonal tasting menus and we would be delighted to create a bespoke menu for your occasion.
In selecting wines to be served at Marcus, our Head Sommelier, Quentin Bouillet, is focussed on the expression of varietal and regional integrity and the synergy that can be achieved when matching food and wine. With a stunning collection of over 1000 bins, our wine list features some of the most iconic wines and domaines in the world.
For those extra special occasions, book our Chef’s Table for up to 10 guests or The Salon, a private dining room which can seat up to 16 people. Exclusive hire of the restaurant is also available for up 80 people
|Venue name:
|Marcus
|Contact:
|Address:
|
The Berkeley Hotel
The Berkeley
Wilton Pl
Knightsbridge
London
SW1X 7RL
|Transport:
|Tube: Knightsbridge
Average User Rating
3.8 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:2
- 4 star:0
- 3 star:3
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Against the other michelin star restaurants in this part of London, I did not get a sense of how they plan to distinguish themselves, either by their menu, service or atmosphere. I found the experience rather 'unspecial' when I had hoped for something to remember. I booked for a party of 4 for a birthday a few months ago and can honestly say I there was nothing amazing which I remember about the food. Yes, its excellent quality - but there is no original stamp here that I have come to expect when dining at places like this. Bit of a deflated balloon of an experience, I am afraid to say.
Over the pas years we have gotten used to Marcus Wareing being one of the hardest judges on BBC's Masterchef to the extend where I really didn't like him as a person (I have to give it to him - he is softened up his act a lot lately). But I have to revisit that opinion after visiting his two michelin starred restaurant. This man has all the right in the world to be a tough judge, because his restaurant is insane. Food is extraordinary, service was absolutely impeccable and the venue was gorgeous. Yes it does not come cheap, but price/quality is definitely on point. You would be a fool not to go.
Overpriced and underwhelming as a result. Service is efficient (almost brusque with a few exceptions). Food was good quality but varied from pedestrian to overly fussy with some distinctly odd flavour combinations. Highlight was the pear tart tatin providing s satisfying sugar high to end an unremarkable meal but didn't quite take the sting from the bill. Beware of ambitious recommendations from the sommelier as this is not a recession friendly wine list to begin with.