A high-end restaurant from acclaimed chef Marcus Wareing at The Berkeley Hotel in Knightsbridge.

Marcus says
One of London’s most highly acclaimed restaurants, Marcus combines two Michelin-starred cooking with a relaxed and contemporary space. Set within The Berkeley in Knightsbridge, Marcus is the perfect location to experience one of London's most famous fine-dining restaurants. Cool sophistication, relaxed comfort and a space that exudes a true sense of luxury, designed by Robert Angell.

Marcus Wareing, working closely with his Chef Patrons, Shauna & Mark Froydenlund, creates innovative and contemporary British menus to evoke and create memories. Dedicated to sourcing the best seasonal ingredients from our trusted network of suppliers, highlighting quality & provenance in every dish.

Dining options include classic 3 courses and seasonal tasting menus and we would be delighted to create a bespoke menu for your occasion.

In selecting wines to be served at Marcus, our Head Sommelier, Quentin Bouillet, is focussed on the expression of varietal and regional integrity and the synergy that can be achieved when matching food and wine. With a stunning collection of over 1000 bins, our wine list features some of the most iconic wines and domaines in the world.

For those extra special occasions, book our Chef’s Table for up to 10 guests or The Salon, a private dining room which can seat up to 16 people. Exclusive hire of the restaurant is also available for up 80 people
Marcus
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: The Berkeley Hotel
The Berkeley
Wilton Pl
Knightsbridge
London
SW1X 7RL
Tube: Knightsbridge
Do you own this business?
No one can deny that chefs who earn Michelin stars (let alone *a* Michelin star) are fiercely devoted, hardworking and artists in their own right. As I’ve said before, and always say, at this calibre you aren’t really looking at whether the produce is fresh or even technique - that is, whether the fish or steak is cooked properly; but what you are looking for is expression and insight to the man or woman behind the kitchen. 

I was taken to Marcus Wareing’s two Michelin star restaurant Marcus (where he is chef patron) for my birthday celebration and had the Taste of Autumn degustation menu. Overall, it does meet the two Michelin star expectations - but that’s just it, it meets it. I really do regret to say that although each dish was enjoyable, it was platitudinal and expected. Wareing, in his own words wants to create dishes that excite his palate and that are interesting and intriguing; however I can’t honestly say that I was thus so excited. There were flashes of intrigue - the highlight dishes were the mackerel with coriander, chimichurri and caviar; wonderfully aromatic and refreshing against the usual oiliness of the mackerel; and the second, the halibut, which was delicious with the silky smooth sweet corn puree, mussel and sea cabbage (a new addition to the menu). There was also a nod to Indian cuisine with the short rib with vindaloo spices; however I felt like the dish and flavours were a little displaced; and although we couldn’t fault the dessert courses, we actually preferred the petite fours that came with our coffee. The service is very swift, attentive and professional; although some staff were a little (understandably) stiff given the Michelin context. 

Overall, Marcus is most definitely, as he says, “easy eating”, it’s a place which prides itself on consistency and an almost congenial quality. Expect the expected here and know, comfortingly so, that it will always be familiar and to taste.


Tip: Check out their website for any upcoming lunch offers


Good For: special occasion, celebrations, small groups, date night, intimate dinner

tastemaker

I don't spend much time in Michelin Starred restaurants, but when a voucher comes your way for a glass of champagne and 4 courses for £45 you don't say no.

The hotel is beautiful with wood panelling and modern art and aspects to bring it bang up to date! The restaurant itself was fairly quite on a Wednesday eve.

The set menu had a few choices which were all beautiful and not so small that we were starving.

I would reccomed if you can get a deal.


Against the other michelin star restaurants in this part of London, I did not get a sense of how they plan to distinguish themselves, either by their menu, service or atmosphere.  I found the experience rather 'unspecial' when I had hoped for something to remember.  I booked for a party of 4 for a birthday a few months ago and can honestly say I there was nothing amazing which I remember about the food.  Yes, its excellent quality - but there is no original stamp here that I have come to expect when dining at places like this.  Bit of a deflated balloon of an experience, I am afraid to say.


Over the pas years we have gotten used to Marcus Wareing being one of the hardest judges on BBC's Masterchef to the extend where I really didn't like him as a person (I have to give it to him - he is softened up his act a lot lately). But I have to revisit that opinion after visiting his two michelin starred restaurant. This man has all the right in the world to be a tough judge, because his restaurant is insane. Food is extraordinary, service was absolutely impeccable and the venue was gorgeous. Yes it does not come cheap, but price/quality is definitely on point. You would be a fool not to go.


Overpriced and underwhelming as a result. Service is efficient (almost brusque with a few exceptions). Food was good quality but varied from pedestrian to overly fussy with some distinctly odd flavour combinations. Highlight was the pear tart tatin providing s satisfying sugar high to end an unremarkable meal but didn't quite take the sting from the bill. Beware of ambitious recommendations from the sommelier as this is not a recession friendly wine list to begin with.