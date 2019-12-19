A small bakery and workshop in the heart of Fitzrovia.

A simple sandwich board outside Miel Bakery draws in visitors, calling out the day’s specials. An aroma of baked goods that wafts down busy Warren Street. Inside, it’s not a place to linger (there’s no puffy couch, no wi-fi), though the small space does boast some lovely touches: French boulangerie-style tiles, millennial-pink tables and the fact that you are served straight from the on-site kitchen. Close to the station and many an office block, Miel attracts lunchtime crowds with its focaccias and freshly-made sandwiches.

Most of Miel’s ingredients are sourced with care from France (Normandy flour, Charentes butter, Valrhona chocolate). All the pastries and breads are baked small-batch throughout the day, so it’s almost guaranteed that you’ll sink your teeth into something melty, warm and doughy, straight from the oven. This is perhaps why the price tag is on the steep side, with a humble croissant ringing in at £3.50. But we think it’s money well spent: pastries are so flaky and delicate, they rank among the best the capital.

The rest of the menu is a mix of London faves (chunky chocolate sea salt biscuits, spicy-sweet cinnamon buns) and Parisian sweet eats. Don’t miss the ‘shiny AF’ (their words) chocolate tart, filled with molten dark chocolate that oozes over the edges of the crust as you bite into it. There’s also an excellent shortcrust biscuit, topped with caramelised pecan nuts and drizzled in sticky caramel sauce. Drinks, like the decor, are simple, with a choice of just filter coffee, hot chocolate or fruity cordials: making it clear, once again, that the bakes are the main event.