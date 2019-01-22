Mien Tay
A family-run Vietnamese restaurant on the Kingsland Road.
The Kingsland Road branch of this Vietnamese restaurant is an easy-going spot, with BYO, big tables and even bigger sharing dishes. It’s where you go when you want to feast with friends and not squabble about the bill afterwards.
On our mid-week visit, it was rammed by 7.30pm. Floor-to-ceiling bamboo makes it feel like a dodgy set in ‘The Crystal Maze’, but service is friendly, if a little slow.
Chargrilled quail is a Mien Tay regional speciality, with an addictive honey spiced crispy skin. It was messy, but worth every smear, and came with a lime-infused sugary salt that I wanted to sprinkle on every other dish. Chargrilled goat tasted suspiciously similar to the quail, but it was the best thing on the menu, with satisfyingly charred edges.
The tofu crispy pancake was so impressive the next table ordered the same thing, but there were wobbles elsewhere. A rice flour crepe wasn’t crisp and the veggie filling was lacklustre. The ‘crispy’ sea bass also really wasn’t crispy. And the spicy beef brisket soup bowl may have been big enough to swim in, but the broth lacked depth.
Mien Tay has a faithful following: the food isn’t going to blow you away, but it’s still BYO, so you’ll probably be having too good of a time with your mates to care.
|Mien Tay
122 Kingsland Road
London
E2 8DP
|Hoxton rail
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £50.
Mien Tay has the best pho you can find in London. Not the best service or decor, but you don't go to Mien Tay if that is what you are looking for - you go for the amazing Vietnamese food which they definitely deliver on. Clapham branch is just as good as the Shoreditch one.
The head-waiter (in 20/03/2018 evening) was unceremoniously bad-mannered that the service had affected the whole experience. Though the food was average quality.
The worst restaurant experience ever.
Shoddy service, rude staff, abusive staff.
We waited for over an hour for our food and then we were given the WRONG order. When we tried to bring this to the attention of the waiters he was so rude and told us we had made the mistake.
We refused to stay any longer but were then forced to pay for food we hadn't ordered owing to the waiters mistake.
I have never been treated so badly in a restaurant ANY WHERE in the world. At one point our table considered calling the police. In the end we payed over £100 between the four of us for the wrong food orders.
A little common sense and consideration would have led the staff to realise that the likelihood of 4 people getting their orders wrong was highly unlikely. As we left we were also left wondering if another table in the restaurant were also paying for our order.
This will go down for me as one of the worst customer services experiences of all time.
AVOID THIS RESTAURANT - the food was terrible, service terrible, staff were rude, Manager threatening and abusive, the toilets were filthy and our food took forever to come and when it did it took forever.
Come to this restaurant at your own risk.
Not recommended
Waited over 1 hour for food to arrive. Asked waiting staff a few times to which continually told 'food coming' and derided by staff and later promised discount for the poor service.
When Bill arrived the promised discount did not manifest and one of male waiters was sent to strong arm us into paying the full amount and we were accused of trying to cheat the restaurant.
We paid the bill but felt very intimidated.
Waiter also admitted that they didn't like to tell customers when food was very late then they'd lose money thereby admitting that their shoddy service is deliberate.
All in all horrible experience. Food plus intimidation. Definitely would not recommend to tourists or groups of girls as you'll be treated with derision.
In an area with so many Vietnamese restaurants to choose from, I find myself fiercely loyal to Mien Tay.
Don’t expect the world’s best service, but do expect deliciously authentic Vietnamese food at a really good price.
I'd go as far as saying it's the best Vietnamese food I've had outside of Vietnam. Definitely worth a visit, to either here or their Clapham branch which is just as good.
Been many times and have always been thoroughly satisfied with the entire experience, the SW London branch is also worth a visit if you're that side of the city!
*****
I had similar expreience like Daniel below. I ordered summer rolls. One with tofu and mushroom, the other one with shrimp and papaya. I had them without mushroom and without papaya. I mentioned it to the waitress and she said they ran out of mushrooms but the papaya should be in the roll and she just left me. I have not been offered anything else and the manager was rude as well and they charge me fully. £9 for this is a big failure. You should go somewhere else because customer service is rubbish, food is below the avarage.
My wife and I (along with another couple) dined at Mien Tay the past Saturday evening and we had a fabulous meal. We rolled up to a packed restaurant with no booking and we were treated to prawn crackers while we were standing and waiting for our table. Once seated, I went with the amazing "Chargrilled Minced Beef in Wild Betel Leaves" (Bò lá lốt) followed by the satisfying "Spicy Rice Vermicelli Soup with Beef" (Bún huế bò). The others ordered aubergines, quail, some form of those well-known transparent rolls and a couple bowls of pho. We were all happy with the food and the service. I would definitely return.
I generally cannot be bothered to review places I go to but after this experience, and also after seeing how good timeout is rating this I felt I had to contribute.
I found a big bug on my main dish, a BIG BUG, not a flies, one big thing with legs, that does not fly.
I should not comment further but I will also tell you that the manager was incredibly rude, insisting that we paid the whole meal after all of us seven people stopped eating aniything because we were absolutely disgusted.
After insisting we had roughly 30£ discount, with is still unacceptable for this unpleasant experience.
I recommend people to watch the hygiene rating on food standard agency, I did after going there for the first time and with no surprised I saw it is rated 2/5 which is poor.
I love timeout and I am quite surprised they do consider that a good place, you can tell its dirty even without a dead bug On the prawn noodles.
Great!
How the mighty have fallen - well, maybe not mighty, but good enough to get great reviews! Comparing the multiple past plaudits with the rude service and mediocre-to-bad food dished out on a wet afternoon visit when we took refuge in the founding Shoreditch branch - assuming that we would be in safe hands, given past praise - Mien Tay certainly appears to have gone West... It started out with some of the worst service ever suffered - not just rude but confrontational... yes, it does take two to tango, but a waiter insisting that it was too much trouble to move two paper napkins, two knives and two forks from one table to another even when we offered to do it ourselves. Oh, and the table we wanted was nearer the kitchen, so just bloody mindedness. "Extraordinarily friendly staff" claims one review, quoted in Mien Tay's menu; yeah, right... must have been their day off, unfortunately. Still, it's raining out and there aren't so many places open at three in the afternoon... so rise above the obstructive rudeness, the food's had rave reviews! Yeah, right... simple lunch so it's a shared starter with two mains and rice. Vegetarian Spring Rolls came freshly fried - witness not just the temperature but the amount of cooking oil still running off them. With them came a very large bunch of mixed herbs plus some crinkle-cut carrots, which could only have been an attempt at "decoration" as they had obviously been passed from plate to plate: worse than "tired" they had certainly gone West! - fit only for the compost. My partner's Traditional Crispy Pancake with Tofu, Onions & Beansprouts, was generous, as was my Stir-fried Eel with Galangal - both instances where more is less, enjoyment. "Dull" isn't quite praise for the pancake, but close to it, but the eel was worse: imagine (the squeamish should stop reading at this point) finger thickness of skin-on eel, covered in a squidgy batter and then smothered (as in "asphyxiated") in a creamy gunk that seemed like bought Korma meets Emlea. During the short time it was in front of me, it formed an artificial skin reminiscent of plasic surgery. The rice was OK; the bill didn't include Service and we certainly didn't leave any - we spent that on Rennies
Worst new year eve meal ever. Waiter forgot our beers and brought them out after we finished almost everything. Stilled tried to charge us for the beers after that first by saying they lost the bill but remember it worth 142£. When we refused to pay without the bill, they make a fake wrong bill and we caught that by looking at the menu. After that, waiter still tried to maked us pay for the beer he broke in front of us by telling the manager we had one beer before order. Manager defended his employee and tried to tricked us into paying the full bill by saying he will pay us the money for the beers in cash after we pay for the whole bill??? When we refuse, waiter sweared and tried to be violent. So Please Please Please take my advise, DO NOT even think about eating here cause that will be the BIGGEST MISTAKE of your life. My name is Daniel and my number is 07576875875. Im not afraid of standing up against this kinda people so just contact me if you have anything you want to know about this
Go there, ask for Ken and listen to his recommendations! Both meals I had there were good, but the fiery papaya salad and whole fish were the best. We had great, friendly and helpful service on both visits.
I had a delicious beef pho and a wonderful quail. Everything is very tasty and the staff is nice. £20 for two people, I'll be back !
I had a really delicious goat with galangal and green papaya salad. Their pho is good too. Complete with kitschy vietnamese decor, which all adds to the flavour - I've always had great service whenever I've been there, and the food is fresh and fast. Well priced. Great place!
Excellent food at cheap price! Waiter is rude but I don't care!
you don't come here for the decor or the service. But the food is fantastic, and very reasonably priced. Staff are polite, but the whole place runs on speed. Still, it has a great atmosphere, and the spicy squid is superb. Can't stop coming here.
Avoid this place at all costs. The waiters are rude, they rush you and try and take away your dishes before you've even finished eating. They also short changed us and shouted when we tried to contest this. Overall it was the worst service I have ever experienced in my life at any restaurant. The food was cold, toilets are dirty, and the decor is terrible. All in all a bad bad bad experience.
Great food. Goat curry and the Mien Tay spring rolls are a must eat. Service wasn't overly friendly however Mien Tay is all great, cheap food and not the surroundings.
First visit with a group for a b'day, food was average but serivce was below average! To sum up, the b'day cake we brought in to ask them to serve for us after looks like it was about to fall apart as it didn't seem like they'd kept it in a cool place, but worse of all, the waiter said to us he didn't have enough plates (14 plates) and suggest we use nakpin or something. We ended up taking the melting cake back home..disappointing end of a b'day as you can imagine. Our first and last visit for sure, so there you go...
Very bad service, the waiter wasn't able to take the order right. 3 people, 3 dishes, 3 drinks, I don't think it's hard. We had to reorder the drinks as they never came, and 1 dish came 30 minutes after the 2 others, and the owners don't even have the decency to apologise. On top of that the place look dirty and the food is not even great...
It's alright. Tried all of the Vietnamese restaurants around there, and have no doubt that Cay Tre and Viet Grill are the best quality. I occasionally try a different one (e.g. Mien Tay) but always end up regretting it. Song Que is the best of the rest - don't mind the rudeness, seems to be part of the course - but the manager can actually be quite charming.
My fave of Kingsland road bunch. Salt and pepper squid is amazing. Yes, the tables are sticky and the service hit and miss, but at least they're not rude like they are at Song Que. I love it.
Let me make this simple and straight Service- alright - trying bit too much Food- mediocre -been to better places and worst places Place- was all jammed up in a small table - bamboo table felt icky (as in there was grease on it) Price - reasonably leaning towards the cheap side
Kingsland road is the harbour for many Vietnamese restaurants and so i had to try all of them. i've already ate at most of the other places and had left to try Mien Tay. It was packed when i went and i had to wait for around 30 minutes even though originally the waiter said the wait would only be 5-10 minutes. We were rushed to order so i ordered the famous vietnamese dishes; the PHO, Pancake, Salad (i can't remember which). When it arrived the Pho (main course) came out way before the starter (salad). The pho was normal, not that great and there was not enough of the accompanying beansprouts for me to enjoy. The beansprouts also looked brown and somewhat old. When the salad came it was lacking the crunch and so was the pancake. The salad was soggy and by the time we came to eat the pancake we was so hungry that it tasted alright. Would not recommend this place to anyone, it deserved 1 star however i gave it 2 as it was reasonably priced but not worth it. BTW we was also rushed to leave
Best Vietnames around, super cheap and excellent food! The service can be great or it can be awful, but it doesn't matter the food is too good for this to be an issue. Don't go here you you want artistic menus and a lovely wine list, or if you require the staff to wait on you hand and foot. DO go if you enjoy eating good grub, actually not good grub, if you enjoy eating some of the best grub around. All the bad reviews here seem to start with some complaint about the service, which obviously caused their tongue to reject anything that touches it. I wouldn't listen to them; I've been to most of the Vietnamese restaurants around and this is the best.
