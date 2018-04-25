A King’s Cross branch of the famous vegetarian restaurant.
A vegetarian and vegan institution since the late ’80s, Mildreds in Soho is so enduringly popular that the owners would have been mad – in these late-capitalist times – not to roll out a mini chain. The existence of this King’s Cross branch is a very good thing for anyone looking for quality meat-free food in N1, but it lacks any of the magic of the original. First there’s the setting: where the Soho branch is a characterful, delightfully crooked little townhouse, this Mildreds is a large, square, generically glass-fronted restaurant on Pentonville Road. One nice thing is that you may not have to queue for quite as long as you would at Soho. But whatever. Every greedy person in London knows there’s usually something delicious at the end of a queue.
Then there’s the food. Don’t get me wrong, it was all competent. Breadcrumbed ‘mock chicken’ was juicy, served with sweet potato fries and spicy smoked chipotle dip. A halloumi burger was also nice and thick, spliced with sharp red onion and slipped inside a doughy roll. Well portioned, genuinely indulgent veggie food is a Mildreds USP.
But several dishes fell flat. Stir-fried vegetables with tofu – usually a nutty, textured dish – came sloppy and tasteless. Guacamole was also a bit wet. Vegetable gyoza, a tad greasy. You just don’t expect that from an institution. Although perhaps you should when your favourite institutions become mini chains.
|Venue name:
|Mildreds
|Contact:
|Address:
|
200 Pentonville Rd
London
N1 9JP
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £70.
|Do you own this business?
Average User Rating
4.4 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:2
- 4 star:3
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
I work in Kings Cross and this restaurant is just what the area needed. Don't get me wrong, I love the black daal from Dishoom, the battered courgette chips from Granger & Co, and the signature patty from Honest Burger but what this newly developed foodie haven needed was a lighter alternative.
Having only been only to the Kings Cross location, I had no preconceived notions going into my dining experience. We ordered three starters and two salads between the two of us and a dessert each at the end. I found the salads to be lacking in dressing and flavour, while the gyoza dumplings and the broad bean dip was seasoned just right. The desserts were top-notch too.
On my second visit (yup twice in one week!) I ordered the Sri Lankan cashew curry and I fell in love. For future visits I will most likely skip the whole deliberation process and just order that ( . . . and maybe finish it off with a slice of the raw chocolate truffle cake). It is absolutely divine!
Definitely hit up Mildred's in Kings Cross if you are in the area and find yourself wanting to eat something satisfyingly guilt-free.