A King’s Cross branch of the famous vegetarian restaurant.

A vegetarian and vegan institution since the late ’80s, Mildreds in Soho is so enduringly popular that the owners would have been mad – in these late-capitalist times – not to roll out a mini chain. The existence of this King’s Cross branch is a very good thing for anyone looking for quality meat-free food in N1, but it lacks any of the magic of the original. First there’s the setting: where the Soho branch is a characterful, delightfully crooked little townhouse, this Mildreds is a large, square, generically glass-fronted restaurant on Pentonville Road. One nice thing is that you may not have to queue for quite as long as you would at Soho. But whatever. Every greedy person in London knows there’s usually something delicious at the end of a queue.

Then there’s the food. Don’t get me wrong, it was all competent. Breadcrumbed ‘mock chicken’ was juicy, served with sweet potato fries and spicy smoked chipotle dip. A halloumi burger was also nice and thick, spliced with sharp red onion and slipped inside a doughy roll. Well portioned, genuinely indulgent veggie food is a Mildreds USP.

But several dishes fell flat. Stir-fried vegetables with tofu – usually a nutty, textured dish – came sloppy and tasteless. Guacamole was also a bit wet. Vegetable gyoza, a tad greasy. You just don’t expect that from an institution. Although perhaps you should when your favourite institutions become mini chains.

By: Kitty Drake

Posted:

Venue name: Mildreds
Contact:
Address: 200 Pentonville Rd
London
N1 9JP
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £70.
My vegan cousin is in town and when we were near King's Cross we stumbled upon Mildreds. The modern interior is gorgeous, with large family style tables and purple accents. 

We both started with the gyoza and were not disappointed. They were perfectly seared and crunchy on the outside and hot and gooey on the inside. For my main, I went with the Halloumi burger. It was much spicier than I could take but spread some of the basil aioli on it and it was perfect. The thick cut fries were crunchy and delicious as well. 

The staff was friendly and extremely attentive which made for a great experience. 

I had an amazing meal at the Kings Cross branch of Mildreds. It was quite busy on a Wednesday evening however this branch is vast and has multiple dining tables and high bar stools. I enjoyed a 'soul bowl' which left me feeling very healthy as well as satisfied with such a delicious meal! A mixture of carrot, beetroot, quinoa, cherry tomato, dates, parsley, mint - kale, shiitake mushroom and topped off with avocado, homemade cashew cheese, seeds and sesame dressing. Such a great summer foodie spot, which caters for both vegetarian, vegan and gluten free. I recommend Mildred's as a nourishing meal which you can add a bit of naughty to with divine desserts and well crafted cocktails to match. I cant wait to try everything on the menu!

What a lovely little find! I had heard about this place for years, so when my friend told Me she was giving up meat for lent, I thought now is the time to try it. We went around 5pm on a Saturday and it was already buzzing, luckily we were seated with ease, but those turning up at 6.30 had to wait either by the door or at the bar. We opted for the veg mix with rice and the Haloumi bun, both were divine. I love my meat and even I enjoyed both. We ordered a side of salad, which came with basil Mayo, which was yummy too! I will def got back and recommend it for the carnivores too Top tip go early to avoid waiting for a table


I work in Kings Cross and this restaurant is just what the area needed. Don't get me wrong, I love the black daal from Dishoom, the battered courgette chips from Granger & Co, and the signature patty from Honest Burger but what this newly developed foodie haven needed was a lighter alternative.


Having only been only to the Kings Cross location, I had no preconceived notions going into my dining experience. We ordered three starters and two salads between the two of us and a dessert each at the end. I found the salads to be lacking in dressing and flavour, while the gyoza dumplings and the broad bean dip was seasoned just right. The desserts were top-notch too.


On my second visit (yup twice in one week!) I ordered the Sri Lankan cashew curry and I fell in love. For future visits I will most likely skip the whole deliberation process and just order that ( . . . and maybe finish it off with a slice of the raw chocolate truffle cake). It is absolutely divine! 


Definitely hit up Mildred's in Kings Cross if you are in the area and find yourself wanting to eat something satisfyingly guilt-free. 

I used to live and study in the area, but since moved. Then found myself in Kings Cross and quite peckish. I remembered Mildreds opened a branch in Pentonville Road so thought I'd check it out. To my surprise it was literally downstairs of where I used to live!

I got a burger and eggplant tahini which were both delicious. The staff was super friendly.

It's a veggie restaurant but as a vegan there was absolutely no problem getting vegan options.

Lovely place, very well designed and a lot of room for big groups. Highly recommend!