Milk Beach

Restaurants, Cafés Queens Park
Time Out says

3 out of 5 stars

A bright, airy all-day café and organic wine bar in Kilburn.

The warm evening breeze blew in through the open doors of this Antipodean-inspired café on the week night of our visit. Serving coffee and brunch by day, and sharing plates by night (Wednesday to Sunday), it’s a charming space. Exposed floorboards, whitewashed walls and pastel accents, and communal tables inside and out, ensure it fits in well on Queen’s Park’s quirkiest street. From the tiny open-style kitchen, a chef rustled up our small plates, while the friendly waitress poured generous wine tastings to help us choose which we liked best.

The short menu took us around the globe: skin-on Chinese sea bass was magnificent: resting in a pool of soy and sesame mingled with fish juices, it also came sprinkled with spring onion, coriander and ginger for extra zing. Also outstanding was a beef cheek pappardelle, with ribbons of al dente pasta and flakes of rich meat.

Other dishes were more mixed: Malaysian chicken laksa had good flavour but not enough broth, while the vegan mac ’n’ cheese was creamy but under seasoned. Still, the chatter was loud and the atmosphere welcoming.

There may be no sand or sea, but Milk Beach is a relaxing place to hang out.

By: Kavi Shah

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 19 Lonsdale Road
Queen's Park
London
NW6 6RA
Transport: Tube: Queen's Park
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £100.
www.milkbeach.com Call Venue 02081448277
Users say (4)

5 out of 5 stars

I went to one of their regular wine tasting evenings last week and loved it. Got to try so many intriguing wines. The staff know how to keep wine enjoyable, not stuffy, and the food was delicious.


I had a good chat to the (very knowledgeable) bartender and he recommended some treats that weren't even on the wine list, including an amphora Malbec from the States. Definitely recommend for an after-work drink.


Two thumbs up! Really interesting range of wines by the glass and delicious food to match. The caramelised cauliflower with wild mushrooms is superb.


A great option for something a little classier than the pub, but still very laid back and welcoming. 


I'm sure the daytime cafe here is great too but for me, the evening menu wins it.

Those Aussie’s sure do know how to poach an egg! A Milk Beach store has opened just a few minutes from my house and I love it. The food is amazing, serious brunch food, and is quite reasonable. My avocado toast with eggs, mushrooms and a coffee came to £18. 


Appealing to all the masses, by day this is a mum meet-up spot, and by night, acts as a cosy date night wine bar. Queen’s Park really does have it all!


