A popular Japanese restaurant on the edge of Chinatown.

You’ll often find customers queuing out the door of this cafeteria-style Japanese restaurant: portions are huge and the food is pretty good.

It’s a no-frills spot, with minimal decor and tables close together. Service is fast and friendly, and the menu has old-school photos of every dish, just in case you don’t know what udon noodles are. The menu ranges from sushi and bento boxes, to large rice dishes, katsu curry and noodle soups, and it’s ridiculously good value for this part of town.

Come with a friend (or two). The epic rice portions are big enough to share and leave customers audibly sighing with satisfaction as they push their empty plates away. Tempura udon soup had a light and complex dashi broth with tender, slurpy noodles and iconic slices of swirly narutomaki fish-cake garnish. Grilled salted mackerel (saba shio) was a highlight, as the crisp skin held beautifully moist flesh with a light soy dressing.

Tori karaage was essentially just deep-fried chicken – but the thick crust had a sake and soy-infused sweetness that was mildly addictive, especially when dipped in homemade mayonnaise. Only seafood dumplings and vegetable tempura were faintly disappointing: they were crisp, just a little on the bland side. (Side note: they seem to serve everything with iceberg lettuce here.)

Misato is cash only, no reservations, but busy any time of day. It’s worth muscling your way in though for a great, cheap evening out in Soho.

By: Lisa Harris

Posted:

Misato
11 Wardour St
London
W1D 6PG
Tube: Piccadilly Circus
Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £30.
Misato is a budget, fast, no-fuss restaurant right on the end of Chinatown. Good luck trying to narrow down what you want to eat because the menu is extensive with all sorts of deliciousness from soba noodles, udon, and rice dishes.

Just because it's fast doesn't mean the food is gonna be crap. The food was delicious. The chicken/pork katsu curry is so much better than Wasabi. The quantity is huge so this will definitely hit the hunger spot. I highly recommend Misato for people on a budget and looking for something fast to eat. It's great value for money. Be aware - it's popular and you can expect to wait during the busiest times. It only accepts cash so bring it.

Misato is a cash only restaurant, fairly small and always with people waiting to sit down. It's where all my asian friends like to eat before a night out because the food is tasty and filling. I'd put it more in the comfort food category but in general when Japanese people seem to like it you can be sure it's good!

