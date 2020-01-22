Morso
An Italian small plates place in St John’s Wood.
A modern Italian-inspired restaurant, Morso deals mostly in small plates, fresh pasta and grappa. With a mix of table and bar seating, the interior is simple and unfussy. Food is equally pared-back: we enjoyed a light, airy (and complimentary!) homemade ricotta to kick off the meal, served with chargrilled ciabatta. Small plates also shone. A melt-in-the-mouth lamb rump arrived splayed against a backdrop of a velvety jerusalem artichoke purée and a zesty salsa. Equally well executed was the crisp-skinned sea bass, which sat on a pile of crunchy fennel ribbons, pine nuts, orange segments and olives, all working together without overwhelming the fish.
The aldente maltagliati (extra-wide pasta ribbons) was equally on-point, with tender meat and delightful spicy, aniseedy flavours. And the signature egg-yolk raviolo was a delight: a single parcel of ricotta and egg deliciousness in a classic sage-butter sauce.
Service was relaxed, the staff informal and chatty. For a Sunday night, the place was packed, a lot of customers clearly regulars. We can see why: Morso excels on all fronts, and is everything a great neighbourhood restaurant should be.
BY: GEETA DHAR
hand-crafted fresh pasta and small plates of Italian bites alongside
innovative Grappa-based cocktails. We take inspiration from Italian
tradition but give all of our dishes a Morso twist. All of our food is
served in small portions allowing our guests to discover a variety of
styles in one meal. On the bar front, we chose Grappa as our champion
spirit. Distilled from wine pomace, Grappa is a superlative drink and
highly versatile. We use it in all of our cocktails, revisiting some old
classics, alongside our own house-potions. We invite you all to join us
for a meal and to take part in the #grapparevolution
130 Boundary Road
London
NW8 0RH
|Tube: Kilburn High Road
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £100.
Amazing atmosphere, food and service. You can tell these guys have done it before! Don't mis this place and make sure you try the grappa cocktails (do, even if you don't like grappa, it will change your mind).
Enjoy!