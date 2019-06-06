Morty & Bob's King's Cross

A casual all-day café at Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross.

The only thing you really need to know about Morty & Bob’s is that it serves grilled cheese for breakfast, lunch and dinner. And yes, the street-food-stall-turned-café’s golden, gooey, oozing cheese toastie is the reason to go. Lightly crisp and golden on both sides, it had a lovely crunch on the outside but was exceptionally smooth in the middle. You won’t go wrong with any of the flavours (mushrooms and truffle, say, or spicy ’nduja sausage), but we especially loved our classic toastie, stuffed with aromatic green onions. Served with a huge, tangy pickle, it was a delight.

There are decent non-toastie options, too: a tahini-slathered kale, buckwheat and roasted squash salad was nutty and fresh, while the parmesan truffle fries were rich, if a little salty. The only real downer is the fact that during the day, the dark brick walls (it’s part of the Coal Drops Yard development of the one-time coal sheds), make it feel a tad gloomy. Arrive early to snag a window seat, or a spot at the communal outdoor table.

Morty & Bob’s is classic, low-key café stuff, but if you love cheese between bread, it’s definitely worth a visit. Toasties at any time of the day: it’s our new life motto.