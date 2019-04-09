A tiny pizza joint serving up New York-style pies.

Mulberry Street confidently bills itself as a New York pizzeria: a bold move. But this native New Yorker thinks that these oven-hot pies are the closest thing to the Big Apple that you can find in London. And that’s saying a lot.

A few words of advice: order the 20-inch pie to get that good base that’s both chewy and crispy at the crust. The 10-inch pies aren’t going to disappoint anyone, but the 20-inch is a real crowd-pleaser (even if it’s a just for a crowd of two. No judgment). In terms of toppings, stick with something unfussy like the spicy pepperoni. Some of the pizzas just have too many garnishes, which weighs down the pies into a saggy, soggy mess. Mulberry Street knowingly provides shakers of dried oregano, garlic powder and chilli flakes – New York pizzeria staples – so take advantage and use them liberally. Make it rain.

On a weekend night, expect all five tables of this frill-free, neon-lit pizzeria to be filled and a stream of orders getting ushered out for delivery. (In other words, don’t expect much in terms of service.) Also, the starters (salads and dippers) and desserts (chocolate cake and tiramisu) are uninspiring, which is all for the best really. Skip them, and leave more room for pizza.