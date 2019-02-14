Murger Hanhan

Restaurants, Chinese Mayfair
3 out of 5 stars
5 out of 5 stars
(5user reviews)
Murger Hanhan

Upmarket Mayfair branch of a small chain specialising in food from north-central China.

Specialising in cuisine from the north-central Chinese city of Xi’an, this upmarket restaurant is named after a hot meat sandwich, or ‘murger’, whose clay-oven-baked bread’s recipe is believed to pre-date Christ.

My advice, though, is to skip past it, to the dish where that same meat patty gets mangled into tiny pieces and put into soup.

The lamb murger soup was a revelation: claret-hued lamb slices bobbed in an intense, rich broth, whose silken belts of hand-pulled noodles were topped with murger bread morsels that had taken on the texture of al dente pasta.

On my mid-week visit, the largely Asian crowd that filled this contemporary, chic take on the original Euston branch had also shunned the murger for big, steaming bowls of mega-fresh hand-pulled noodles – particularly the lip-numbingly spicy biang biang version. It’s not unusual to hear these kind of wide, flat noodles referred to as ‘belt noodles’. But given the insane proportions of these ones, the description feels particularly apt – they’re so oversized, you could genuinely use one to keep your trousers up.

As for the murgers, they weren’t great. A pork version was dryer than one of Theresa May’s speeches, the spicy beef murger dripped with oil and the bread in both was disappointingly claggy. So do go. Just go for everything but the murger.

Murger Hanhan says
This is authentic Chinese cuisine that you won’t ever find in Chinatown. The fantastic opportunity to eat real Chinese food associated with the city of Xi’an is now available in Mayfair, London.
Venue name: Murger Hanhan
Contact:
Address: 8a Sackville St
London
W1S 3DF
Transport: Tube: Piccadilly Circus
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £65.
Tastemaker

Specialising in dishes from Xi’an province in China, Murger Hanhan is unlike any Chinese restaurants you’ve eaten in before.


The absolute star on the menu is the Biangbiang noodles - this is what I came for, and it didn’t disappoint. The noodles are very wide which means the extra surface area for all that lovely sauce to stick to (you can get them extra wide which sounds amazing), it plentiful (it’s 16 foot in length!), and packed full of flavour with the toppings of your choice. You get 3 choices of topping. Go big and get the with Braised Pork, Tomato & Egg Sauce & Chilly Oil. All this at a very reasonable price at £10.80. Be careful with the spice. I asked for medium spice, but it my dish definitely packed more than a kick.


The interiors are stylish and kinda hip. Terracotta statues greet you at the entrance, mahogany wood is ubiquitous in the interiors, pop music from singers like Justin Timberlake singing in the background, dimly lit lightings creating an intimate ambience and comfy-looking cushioned banquets line the walls of the restaurant. It reminds me of Balans Soho Society. This definitely is NOT your standard Chinese restaurant.



Despite its rather low-key location down the back road just off Regent Street, the restaurant was still busy when I visited for a late lunch around 3pm on a Saturday. This might well be due to the modest size of Murger HanHan  I had to wait for a table for around 10 minutes before I was seated. Booking ahead is advised.


I’ve eaten at a lot of Chinese restaurants in London (I’m sure you have to), but I’ve never tried Chinese food like this before. I can’t judge for its authenticity, seeing as I’m not from China, but if you like Chinese food and like to be adventurous in trying new things, Murger HanHan is definitely a must-go. Reasonable prices, hip decor and mouth-watering noodles, I’d definitely come back and highly recommend.


tastemaker

Located a few minutes walk from the busy streets of Piccadilly, Murger Hanhan is situated up a quieter road away from traffic and next to a Subway shop.


The staff are really friendly, and the place itself is really nice! I fell in love with the tiny panda chopstick holders - very instagramable.


Having been to China recently and falling in love with the northern cuisine, in particular noodle dishes, I ordered spinach noodles with pork, and then one of the burgers (you can’t not, this is what they are known for).


The burgers and noodles did not disappoint! I got a hefty portion of pork in a large steamed bun, where I then drenched it in vinegar and spicy oil, god I’m hungry just thinking about it. The noodle dish was fantastic too, they really didn’t scrimp on anything & I left there with a huge food baby.


Although one thing I’d say is to watch out for the spice levels as I ordered a Medium thinking it would be an ‘English' medium, but no. It blew my head off! Nevertheless the food was insane, plus it must be good as a couple of my Chinese friends love this place.

Tastemaker

Having only known about Murger HanHan thanks to an offer Timeout were running, I'm definitely glad I did because what a gem of a place it is. The offer I purchased was £8 for a main dish and glass of prosecco which I thought was an absolute steal. I've paid more for a glass of prosecco on it's own before, without the accompaniment of a tasty main dish! Although comparing the offer to how much the dishes were originally priced, it's still perfectly reasonable.


You can always tell how authentic a place is by the type of customer they have in there and as this place was overflowing with people from Asian decent, you know you're on to a winner. I'll most certainly be returning to Murger HanHan and will be more than happy to pay full price... this place is worth it!

tastemaker

Love, love, loved my first taste of Xi'An here at Murger Hanhan and even better that it came in at an absolute steal, at just £8 each for a main dish and glass of prosecco thanks to a tasty little deal running on Timeout – though the menu prices were still reasonable and I’d happily return at full price!

The greeting upon entry was welcoming and the service throughout was both friendly and attentive, not only were the staff were quite obviously of Chinese heritage but even more reassuringly was that the majority of our fellow dinners were too of an Asian background, which for me is the best sign when on the lookout for a more authentic experience.

I opted for the spinach noodles with braised pork and tomato/egg sauce – which may sound like a little bit of a strange combo, but trust me your curiosity will be rewarded as its tasted INSANE! As I navigated my way through the generous portion, determined to do so with the chopsticks provided, it was a fusion of flavours and like nothing I’d ever tasted before… I didn’t want it to end! I also want to so a bit of appreciation to the cutest little panda chopstick rests set out on the table, which I of course have since shamelessly googled in order to acquire some myself ;)

Thanks for the wonderful experience, I look forward to returning again soon!

tastemaker

In the heart of Mayfair, Murger Han focuses on food from the city of Xi'An, China, well known for its cold starters, thick noodles and steamed meat buns. 


Everything I ordered was packed full of flavours. I'd recommend the tofu skin skewers which comes with sesame sauce, a lot of garlic and a drizzle of chilli oil - what's not to like? The "biang biang" noodles which comes with vegetables, braised pork and a scrambled combo of eggs and tomato was also extremely satisfying on the palate and the tummy. 


Everything plus a drink came to less than £25. For anyone who is bored of Gerrard Street's repetitive Canto-style dishes and is looking for an adventurous regional Chinese gourmet treat, this is your place!

