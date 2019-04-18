My Old Dutch - Kensington

A must-visit on London’s tourist trail, this colourful (if slightly soulless) outpost of the famous, fun-loving and ever-popular pancake house dresses up its garish offer with ‘pancaklicious deals’, ‘butterscotch specials’ and assorted crowd-pulling gimmicks. The sweet side of things is fairly straightforward (fruit salad, Nutella, berry compote etc), but savouries are more outlandish, with Moroccan lamb stew, chicken curry, and Hawaiian variations in the mix. To drink, go for one of the shakes or a beer (Dutch or Belgian, of course). Useful come pancake day – especially if you can't get into the Holborn original (founded back in 1958).