Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right My Old Dutch - Kensington

My Old Dutch - Kensington

Restaurants, Pan-European Kensington
2 out of 5 stars
(2user reviews)

Time Out says

A must-visit on London’s tourist trail, this colourful (if slightly soulless) outpost of the famous, fun-loving and ever-popular pancake house dresses up its garish offer with ‘pancaklicious deals’, ‘butterscotch specials’ and assorted crowd-pulling gimmicks. The sweet side of things is fairly straightforward (fruit salad, Nutella, berry compote etc), but savouries are more outlandish, with Moroccan lamb stew, chicken curry, and Hawaiian variations in the mix. To drink, go for one of the shakes or a beer (Dutch or Belgian, of course). Useful come pancake day – especially if you can't get into the Holborn original (founded back in 1958).

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 16 Kensington Church Street
London
W8 4EP
Price: ££
Contact:
Call Venue 02079376090
Do you own this business?

Users say (2)

2 out of 5 stars

Average User Rating

2 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:0
  • 4 star:0
  • 3 star:0
  • 2 star:2
  • 1 star:0
LiveReviews|2
0 people listening
tastemaker

I decided to go in on a rainy day to wait for a meeting. The service was uncomfortable as if I was inconveniencing them and I had a generic Nutella pancake and a coffee. it was not great. I wouldn't recommend it. 

Tastemaker

Kensington Church Street is one of those places where even the air tastes more expensive. Beautiful for those lucky enough to live in it's surroundings, despite the architecture, I always feel that the shops and pubs in the vicinity let the area down. 


And so to My Old Dutch, a cheap and friendly pancake chain, occupying the more touristy spots of London. This one is no exception: the menu is straightforward, the staff are friendly and the ambience is that of a muted American diner. The food is as you'd expect, cheap and cheerful but I was shocked at how sugary anything leaning towards sweet was. After a traditional pancake with maple syrup, I felt like I was one step away from type 2 diabetes. 


It's just as you would expect. If you're craving a pancake and you see their orange facade, you won't be too disappointed but I wouldn't go out of your way to go to a My Old Dutch. 


View all reviews

Snap up exclusive discounts in London

Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...