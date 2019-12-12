An Italian Wine Bar in the heart of Notting Hill.

Perched on one of the busiest corners of the always-heaving Portobello road, Negozio Classica is a good place to see and be seen. Pull in during cocktail hour, and you might very well feel like you’ve stepped into an enoteca in Italy – the place will be packed with a lively assortment of suited businessmen, homely locals and, of course, tourists – clutching glasses of Aperols while nibbling on a selection of antipasti. Come at any other time of day, and you will probably be as hard-pressed to find a seat. The wine bar, part-owned by Tuscany’s revered Avignonesi winery, is well-known for its wide selection of quality Italian wines but should be as talked about for its equally delicious food menu.

The inside is casual, dark and cosy – a simple space where folks can hang out, devoid of any obvious decor. Service is friendly, though you might find the waiters hard to pin down, but, as in Italy, that’s part of the charm. If you’re just dropping by for glass and a bite, the bruschetta fontina is a good place to start: crisp cuts of sourdough covered in a mound of creamy fontina cheese and a generous drizzle of truffle oil. Also satisfying was the fresh bread with olive oil and aged balsamic, combined with a bowl of parmesan chunks for added texture. If you’re sticking around for a main, order the beef fillet tagliata: it was perfectly charred on the outside, while wonderfully pink and soft on the inside. The shaved courgette and rocket salad that came with this dish – sprinkled with truffle oil, Mothya salt and parmesan shavings – is enough to write home about in itself. Finish with a tortino al cioccolato, a warm chocolate cake-slash-brownie concoction, which came served with double cream (ask to swap that out for a scoop or two of pistachio ice cream).

From their tiny kitchen, the team at Negozio Classica serves remarkably fresh, full-flavoured dishes that work beautifully, whether you’re drinking or not.