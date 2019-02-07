Neptune
A seafood restaurant at The Kimpton Fitzroy.
The Kimpton Fitzroy is a fancy London hotel. Close to Russell Square, it has marble staircases, limestone pillars and an opulent lobby where business people in suits roam around having serious conversations on their phones. Neptune is its seafood restaurant.
Away from the more strait-laced parts of the hotel, it is unstuffy, and a delight. Embracing the two contexts of its name (space and the ocean), there are adorable cartoon planets and spaceships printed on the plates and the menus are in cutsey bubble writing. But there’s also an elegant tiki bar at the entrance that brings a touch of fun, along with whimsical greenery, pastel-pink chairs and bar stools made out of cane.
There’s an appealing mix of hotel dining room staples, like steak and chips, alongside the interesting seafood dishes. Fish trumps meat. A warming bowl of delicate clam chowder came with swirls of curry oil and two perfectly boiled quail eggs, while sashimi-like brill crudo had been topped with fresh basil and flecks of finger lime.
Our delicious clam spaghetti, doused in smooth chilli oil and mixed with bright-white pieces of squid, was much better than the juicy-but-fatty sirloin steak and our seafood small plates were more interesting than a nutty pork terrine.
The service was lovely and approachable. Staff seemed sharply dressed in suit jackets and pressed shirts, but closer inspection revealed them to be wearing trainers too. A nice metaphor for the fancy-but-fun aesthetic Neptune’s got going on here – we kept the bubble-written ‘thank you’ card that came with our bill.
The oyster bar located the centre of Neptune’s dining room serves a variety of oysters and shellfish selected from independent growers around the UK including towering seafood platters that evolve with the seasons.
Alongside this the menu also features thoughtfully sourced and high quality British produce cooked on the wood-fire grill including dry-aged beef from Yorkshire and fish direct from boats in Cornwall. A full vegetarian menu is also available upon request featuring house made Cornish Kombu caviar.
While the casual bar serves fresh aperitif style cocktails, an ever-evolving wine list curated by Isabelle Legeron MW – the world’s foremost authority on natural and low-intervention wines – has a focus on small-scale and quality producers. It includes a large selection of grower champagnes to pair with raw dishes, as well as a section dedicated to ‘Island Wines’: fresh, mineral and saline wines from regions such as Corsica, Santorini, Tenerife, Sardinia and Sicily. Classics appear on the list next to less common grape varieties, with the wine approach mirroring the approach to food: low-intervention and terroir-focussed.
|Venue name:
|Neptune
|Contact:
|Address:
|
The Kimpton Fitzroy
8 Russell Square
London
WC1B 5BE
|Transport:
|Tube: Russell Square
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £125.
|Menu:
|View Menu
|Do you own this business?
Average User Rating
5 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:4
- 4 star:0
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Featured
Top quality food and a very welcoming environment. The staff were extremely friendly and there was excellent service. Would definitely recommend, a great place to visit!
Featured
Amazingly fresh and delicious food. Even the butter was the best I've ever had! Wonderful environment, and great staff. They clearly pride themselves on getting the best ingredients and producing top class food.
Featured
Great food and environment ! Our waiter Mat took well care of us during the whole lunch. We had a delightful seafood platter as well as a huge beef cut which was perfectly cooked. We will be back for sure !
Featured
I went to Neptune to celebrate my friend’s birthday and I have to admit, it had to be one of the best culinary experiences I’ve had in London. The staff was super friendly and helpful, and even though it was busy, I did not feel neglected. We started with a few drinks at the bar, and I was happy to have trusted the bartender’s recommendations, which all turned out to be delightful. The design of the restaurant is wonderful, simultaneously breathtakingly beautiful, as well as warm and welcoming. The true stars of the evening had to be the seafood platter and the wing rib, both were prepared to perfection and left us longing for more. I loved that we could see the oyster bar from our seats, with all the amazing seafood on display and the chef doing his magic right in front of us. The desserts, especially the chocolate delice, were a magnificent culmination of a great evening, and I highly recommend any chocolate lover to give it a try! I’m very happy we chose to visit Neptune, and it definitely won’t be the last time we did.