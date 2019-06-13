A stylish brasserie on Chelsea’s posh Cheyne Walk.

In the liquid amber of sundown, there are few places more inviting than Chelsea’s robin-egg-blue No. Fifty Cheyne, an elegant rebrand of the former Cheyne Walk Brasserie. There’s a timeless, classy vibe to it that belies its newness: it’s the kind of place you take your parents when you want to show them that you’re all grown up. Given the chic interiors (high ceilings, sprigs of spring blossoms, flickering taper candles), it’s hardly surprising that it’s already a hit with well-coiffed women in heirloom pearls.

The cooking, by Jason Atherton-protégé Iain Smith, is as plush, impeccable and sumptuous as the decor, without being fiddly or mean-portioned. Standout dishes included a creamy scallop lifted by an asparagus sauce (£19.50), or butter-soft rib-eye steak, flame-licked by the wood-fired grill (£33.50). Cotton-fluffy chips with crisp beef-fat crusts were good enough to get all emotional over.

Maybe it was a trick of the springtime light, but dinner here felt like pure magic. It was enough to make you think that being a full-blown adult isn’t so bad after all.