Nuraghe Trattoria
A small, family-run Sardinian restaurant in Tufnell Park.
The kind of homely spot where you could fool yourself into thinking you were in Italy, this neighbourhood restaurant has woven baskets and Sardinian ceramics dotting the walls, moody lighting and Italian songs playing on the stereo. The friendly owner could be heard humming along to the music as we browsed the menu (a note to vegetarians: call ahead if you want veggie options).
Dessert was the highlight of the meal. The panna cotta had a wicked wobble, and was dreamily creamy but also light (and the tang from the accompanying raspberries was a genius combo). An ultra-boozy slab of tiramisu was on par; rich and moist.
Mains were decent: the black colour of the homemade cuttlefish ink ravioli contrasted artfully with the white crab meat stuffed inside. The dumplings themselves were nicely al dente, the filling delicately flavoured. Equally satisfying was a plate of malloreddus (a Sardinian specialty of pasta pieces that look like tiny bugs), with a pork ragù on top, plus chunks of sausage buried among the pasta.
But starters, though they arrived promptly, were disappointing. Six golf-ball-sized fish croquettes on a bed of mushy peas were overly chewy; a plate of meatballs with a smattering of tomato sauce were bone dry.
Still, all portions were humongous (it’s worth sharing), so if it’s a full feed you’re after, you’re in the right place.
12 Dartmouth Park Hill
London
NW5 1HL
|Tube: Tufnell Park
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £80.
I'm sure that the bad reviews below are forged from genuine experiences, but i have to say that this is one of my favourite restaurants, not just locally, but full stop. Don't go there for a quick bite, it is a place to settle in and grab a glass of wine and relax with good company. The food is first class. We've never gone for the pizza because the other dishes are so good so i can't comment. Ravioli is just amazing esp the spinach and ricotta one with cinnamon and orange zest and the seafood is exemplary. The service we've received has always been fantastic. Yes the owner and and chef are passionate, but we've only ever seen the good side of this spirit. The freshness and balance of flavours here set it well ahead of the pack. I strongly recommend giving it a go.
I have visited this restaurant a year ago or so as my wife loves Sardinian food.We decided to go this time for our anniversary and to celebrate 4 months of our little baby girl. We've ordered starters and mains. Our little one started to cry, so I took the baby for a short walk while my wife stayed to eat the starter.On my way back (10 min) the mains arrived already, without waiting for me to even taste the starter. The fact that the baby was crying in the restaurant made them think that it was time to get rid of us and so decided to bring the mains without waiting for my return for a short walk, so I found the starters and my clams spaghetti cold as well. I wanted to order a Seadas which is a typical Sardinian sweet, but it wasn't even on the menu anymore. My wife wanted to try scallops and sardines but wasn't available either. They didn't even have a Sardinian wine of the house, only bottles.The waiter was very cold and ignored us the whole time after a few customers came to the restaurant. I just find the service not personable at all and not welcoming.Very disappointed in the customer service, food quality and price a little too high compared to other places. I am sad, but we will not plan another visit unless restaurant owner will offer another dinner with the bill on them.
The best Italian ever (Sardinian) I Lee going back for the last 10 years
Zero star! very bad food and service, i dont advise
I was horrified to bite into a piece of glass in my food. I showed it to the manager and was given a replacement meal (I had gone off my food by this point). We were then very surprised to be presented with a bill which included my meal! Time Out - you need to introduce a zero star rating.
great food, but unfortunately seriously undermined by chaotic service. we were there for three hours, with long waits for everything. by 23h30 one just wanted to go to bed. it's a pity, because it's real sardinian cuisine. i really wish they were get their act together; then i would be able to recommend it
I have eaten here three times and each has been a different experience. The food is always good, fresh with lively flavours. Home cooked pasta dishes are delicious and generous. Pizza's are a great disappointment - swimming with cheese not the sprinkling of bufala mozzarella one would expect. Service has always been good and polite in my experience. Decor a little sparse and cold not cosy. Have always left feeling that I had a really fresh tasty Italian meal. I think it is worth waiting that little bit for something really good. Go for the food not the atmosphere.
Very rude service, I asked for them to remove an item from a dish but the bluntly refused. I had this air once we walked in that we did not belong there. They have given us nothing but the worst service that I have ever seen in london. If I could give them 0 stars I would. Stay well AWAY!
My boyfirend and I eat at this restaurant when it first opened, since we like to explore new places in our neighbourhood. There were very few customers, and the staff was nice and happy to please, and willing to chat and let you know about the story behind the restaurant. The food was really good. I am ITalian and after 14 yrs in London it pleases to see what an amazing level of different regional food you can now eat in the city. We compared the quality of the food at Nuraghe to Sardo Canale (one of my favourite Italian restaurants in London).Cheekily enough, if you were happy to pay cash, you got 10% off the bill... We went back with friends recently, after having told them many times how good it was...what a different a couple of years can make... Extremely rude staff, and never ending waiting time before being able to order (1 hour) and receiving the starters (another 45 minutes). We should have walked out, but we were with 2 friends and we were hoping to spend a nice evening together. Waiters avoided to even look at us the whole time we were truing to order or enquire about our food. When we finally managed, the woman I gather to be the owner came and raised her voice telling us that in their restaurant everything is made from scratch from extremely fresh ingredients and that is why it takes such a long time, and blabbering some nonesense about real Italian food (I am myself Italian, have lived in London for the past 14 years, and have never been so embarrassed having taken English friends to an Italian Restaurant) They kept on bringing us bread so that when the main came (abt 2.5 hours after having sat down) we were neither hungry or in the mood to eat. Other customers were treated in the same way, but clearly not their loyal/frequent ones, whom were all served and treated in a more than friendly way. The quality of the food it is not enough to make this restaurant a good choice to spend an evening with. Owners and waiters have to first learn what customer service means. Also, they clearly cannot cope with the amount of bookings they take in.
Visited a few weeks ago. I wanted to keep an open mind despite the reviews I read here. Overall a pleasant experience. Generous portions (even TOO generous) lovely seefood, pity for the dessert, I wanted a "Seada", traditional Sardinian dessert, but it was not available (it is prepared as a "special" on specific days. Not my favourite Sardinian but worth trying.
I had read these reviews prior to booking - but we decided to try to risk it anyway. My only regret was forgetting to record what was to follow... Last night, we were greeted by an 'if looks could kill' assertive Italian waitress. She was incredibly surprised to see us, as the restaurant was fully booked and she had no record of my reservation. After a lengthy discussion during which she argued, patronised and basically just repeated the same information, she decided that I must either be lying or that I had called a different restaurant by mistake. We probably should have walked, then and there. However, to prove a point, I pulled up the number on my iphone and showed her. She insisted that this was certainly not the number for the restaurant. So I dial up 0871 971 5623... to make sure I was not going crazy, and sure enough, one of the staff answered the phone from the kitchen directly opposite. I went up and confirmed that he had just spoken to me, nevertheless, the waitress maintained that this was not their number! Obviously this was a pointless argument and in no way taking us closer to a resolution. Despite the fact that there were actually tables available, each staff member either fobbed me off, or refused to speak in English. The customers politely ignored us, as though it was a regular occurrence, and I was surprised to hear someone swearing at me and threatening to call the police. Alas, it was the angry chef shouting from the kitchen (probably the same one, as mentioned in previous posts). Needless to say, we didn't hang around for an encounter with this rather menacing character, or his wide array of kitchen utensils. Unless you are looking to find a great idea for a new family sit-com, I really wouldn't recommend the experience.
Excellent local Italian gem. Warm and friendly service. Great food, huge portions! Delizioso!
I'm a fan of Nuraghe. We live round the corner, and eat there quite often. The food is good, service friendly, and prices are reasonable. Go expecting a nice friendly local with competent cooking and you won't be disappointed. But take some of the reviews too seriously and you might be.