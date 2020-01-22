Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Okan Ramen

Restaurants, Japanese Brixton
5 out of 5 stars
(13user reviews)
About

Details
Address: 338 Coldharbour Lane
London
SW9 8QH
Transport: Tube: Brixton
Contact:
www.okanramen.com
5 out of 5 stars

4.9 / 5

Rating Breakdown

  • 5 star:11
  • 4 star:1
  • 3 star:0
  • 2 star:0
  • 1 star:0
tastemaker

If I could eat only one cuisine for the rest of my life, it would be Japanese food, hands down without a doubt; and in this freezing weather, your body calls out for some warmth that can start from the inside and reverberate out. This is also known as ramen. This place makes their own ramen and soba noodles in-house and you can taste the difference immediately! Both the soba and ramen noodles are springy and chewy and the Tonkatsu pork broth was deep in flavour without being too salty. The Soba broth also had so much flavour and was clear, fresh and comforting. Neither were oily or heavy. The salmon sashimi special was light and fresh and I loved the moreishness of the seaweed salad in the middle - the saltiness went very well with our beer. The service here is also friendly and prompt and I would come back to this local in a heartbeat. My only criticisms are that the spice ‘bomb’ could have been spicier; and that it would’ve been good to see the spicy pickles that you can add to your ramen - but this is really down to my personal tastes and not at all a fault on their part.


What we had:

  • Salmon Sashimi Special
  • Tonkatsu Spicy Ramen - Creamy pork broth with beansprouts, and bamboo shoot, topped with spring onion, sliced pork, nitamago egg and pickled ginger
  • Chicken nanban soba – Soy vinegar fried chicken and spring onion

Tip: I would recommend sitting further in as the cold wind does come in and make things quite chilly if you’re sitting near the entrance.


Good For: catch up with friends, casual dinner/ lunch, casual date night, quick bite, cheap and cheerful

tastemaker

I love Ramen, and what I like more than Ramen, is delicious Ramen closer to home! Located a few meters away from the Brixton Market, this little restaurant serving authentic Ramen is a must-go for all Ramen lovers. We started with gyozas, which by far are the best I've had in London. The pastry was paper thin, with the pork filling, filled to the brim. We washed down the gyozas with some hot sake, followed by a bowl of Ramen each. I got the Okan's signature Shoyu Ramen and my wife got the spicy Tonkotsu. If you're not good with spices, I recommend not ordering the spicy version, because they don't hold back and that's what we loved!


Gyoza to die for. Noodles I could eat again and again (and this summer i really did). Super lovely staff and the chef is a dream machine. Clearly a woman who loves to serve up her best !


The food really is top notch, fresh and yummy. It looks great and tastes even better. The staff are really friendly and the price is very reasonable. I want to take all my friends here!


Great dishes, with noodles made on site, and fantastic Osaka street food vibe!


It's delicious freshly cooked japanese food that is authentic and very reasonably priced. Moto who owns and runs it has very high standards so the quality is always good. Would that all restaurants delivered on the promise of their menus like this one. Fantastic place.


Amazing fresh ramen and soba made in house - one of the best in London hands down

