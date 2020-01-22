Okan Ramen
Details
|Address:
|
338 Coldharbour Lane
London
SW9 8QH
|Transport:
|Tube: Brixton
|Contact:
Users say (13)
Average User Rating
4.9 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:11
- 4 star:1
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:0
- 1 star:0
Gyoza to die for. Noodles I could eat again and again (and this summer i really did). Super lovely staff and the chef is a dream machine. Clearly a woman who loves to serve up her best !
Best Rhamen this side of anywhere.
its cool, unexpected, funky and the noodles are fantastic and fresh
Delicious, fresh, subtle flavours
Great value, fast, tasty food!
The food really is top notch, fresh and yummy. It looks great and tastes even better. The staff are really friendly and the price is very reasonable. I want to take all my friends here!
Best handmade noodles in London and lovely interior
Great dishes, with noodles made on site, and fantastic Osaka street food vibe!
It's delicious freshly cooked japanese food that is authentic and very reasonably priced. Moto who owns and runs it has very high standards so the quality is always good. Would that all restaurants delivered on the promise of their menus like this one. Fantastic place.
Amazing fresh ramen and soba made in house - one of the best in London hands down
Delicious!
