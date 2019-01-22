Old Chang Kee is a light and bright Singaporean snack chain in Covent Garden that’s famous for its curry puffs – big pastries with curried fillings, kind of like warmly spiced Cornish pasties. The street food restaurant has been in Singapore for more than 60 years, but this is its first London branch. It’s bright yellow and cheerful inside, but the vibe is very much grab-and-go, with just a few tables scattered around and a short menu of noodles and soups that are all served in cardboard bowls.

Confirmed: the curry puffs are a delight. All lined up behind the type of glass counter you’d find in an old-school bakery, they are soft, with supremely buttery pastry and a range of fillings. Our favourite was the signature curried chicken with potato – tender meat and hearty chunks of potato, coated in seriously good spices that are imported from Singapore. The chicken and mushroom was also excellent, and even the vegan curried potato didn’t disappoint (the pastry tasted just as buttery). All puffs are two for £5 (or somewhere around £2.80 each, depending on your fillings): great value considering the size and flavour.

Some of the other Singaporean specialities were decent, like the fish balls, and the nasi lemak with peanuts and curried chicken, but give the laksa a swerve: it tasted very high-street-chain-restaurant and lacked the complexity the soup deserves. In short: stick with the curry puffs. These spicy pastries are famous for a reason.