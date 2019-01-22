Old Chang Kee

Restaurants, Singaporean Covent Garden
A Singaporean street food restaurant in Covent Garden.

Old Chang Kee is a light and bright Singaporean snack chain in Covent Garden that’s famous for its curry puffs – big pastries with curried fillings, kind of like warmly spiced Cornish pasties. The street food restaurant has been in Singapore for more than 60 years, but this is its first London branch. It’s bright yellow and cheerful inside, but the vibe is very much grab-and-go, with just a few tables scattered around and a short menu of noodles and soups that are all served in cardboard bowls.

Confirmed: the curry puffs are a delight. All lined up behind the type of glass counter you’d find in an old-school bakery, they are soft, with supremely buttery pastry and a range of fillings. Our favourite was the signature curried chicken with potato – tender meat and hearty chunks of potato, coated in seriously good spices that are imported from Singapore. The chicken and mushroom was also excellent, and even the vegan curried potato didn’t disappoint (the pastry tasted just as buttery). All puffs are two for £5 (or somewhere around £2.80 each, depending on your fillings): great value considering the size and flavour.

Some of the other Singaporean specialities were decent, like the fish balls, and the nasi lemak with peanuts and curried chicken, but give the laksa a swerve: it tasted very high-street-chain-restaurant and lacked the complexity the soup deserves. In short: stick with the curry puffs. These spicy pastries are famous for a reason.

Come join us for our Singaporean street food and our famous curry puffs! Stay for our rice and noodle boxes which are available for eat in and takeaway.
Address:
Address: 15a New Row
London
WC2N 4PD
Transport: Tube: Leicester Square
Price: Lunch for two with drinks: around £30.
Old Chang Kee has become one of our office favourites! At £5 for two of their speciality 'curry puffs', it's definitely one of the best value lunches in London. The curry puffs are effectively cornish-style pasties, but there is a great range of fillings to choose from – mine being the Black Pepper Tuna, and the signature Singapore Chicken Curry. Appearances are deceiving and each one is packed very generously, so you won't need to eat for the rest of the day ;) 

his is Singaporean Street food at it's best.


I am not one for Singaporean, Malaysian, Indian or Indonesian food but I thought I would give it a go.  I was pleasantly surprised though as the food was not as spicy as what I thought it would be so I ended up loving all the food which was cooked and served to me.


The noodles were delicious and sat in amongst a saucy coconut soup with large prawns on top.  The coconut flavour really shone through and the hint of the herbs and spice gave it that extra little kick making it a joyful moment every time I took a bite.


Onto the famous curry puff what can I say but “Wah lau” (wow) it was not what I expected at all.  The filling was mild and the spices and herbs which they used came through but not too overpowering at all which made the puff extremely tasty. Plus the pastry was light, crispy and full of flavour so much better than a normal Cornish pasty.


“It was so shiok!”



Food meets expectations albeit pricey and small portions (especially Laksa and curry puff). There are other options for same price in various parts of London.

Hopefully they are able to overcome some teething problems:

1) Cashier who isn't familiar with the system, lady insists that customer taps credit/debit card without showing the final amount due (should've done trials/soft launch for 2 weeks) 

2) Self service despite very narrow space with several idle staff (the space is small enough for one staff to deliver food to all the 4 tables)

3) Should consider allowing customers to use the washroom as a dine-in cafe (otherwise customer's closest option is Costa across the road) 



