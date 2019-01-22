Old Chang Kee
A Singaporean street food restaurant in Covent Garden.
Old Chang Kee is a light and bright Singaporean snack chain in Covent Garden that’s famous for its curry puffs – big pastries with curried fillings, kind of like warmly spiced Cornish pasties. The street food restaurant has been in Singapore for more than 60 years, but this is its first London branch. It’s bright yellow and cheerful inside, but the vibe is very much grab-and-go, with just a few tables scattered around and a short menu of noodles and soups that are all served in cardboard bowls.
Confirmed: the curry puffs are a delight. All lined up behind the type of glass counter you’d find in an old-school bakery, they are soft, with supremely buttery pastry and a range of fillings. Our favourite was the signature curried chicken with potato – tender meat and hearty chunks of potato, coated in seriously good spices that are imported from Singapore. The chicken and mushroom was also excellent, and even the vegan curried potato didn’t disappoint (the pastry tasted just as buttery). All puffs are two for £5 (or somewhere around £2.80 each, depending on your fillings): great value considering the size and flavour.
Some of the other Singaporean specialities were decent, like the fish balls, and the nasi lemak with peanuts and curried chicken, but give the laksa a swerve: it tasted very high-street-chain-restaurant and lacked the complexity the soup deserves. In short: stick with the curry puffs. These spicy pastries are famous for a reason.
|Venue name:
|Old Chang Kee
|Contact:
|Address:
|
15a New Row
London
WC2N 4PD
|Transport:
|Tube: Leicester Square
|Price:
|Lunch for two with drinks: around £30.
Average User Rating
3.3 / 5
Rating Breakdown
- 5 star:0
- 4 star:2
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:1
- 1 star:0
Food meets expectations albeit pricey and small portions (especially Laksa and curry puff). There are other options for same price in various parts of London.
Hopefully they are able to overcome some teething problems:
1) Cashier who isn't familiar with the system, lady insists that customer taps credit/debit card without showing the final amount due (should've done trials/soft launch for 2 weeks)
2) Self service despite very narrow space with several idle staff (the space is small enough for one staff to deliver food to all the 4 tables)
3) Should consider allowing customers to use the washroom as a dine-in cafe (otherwise customer's closest option is Costa across the road)
