Korean
A Korean barbecue restaurant on Shaftesbury Avenue.

Don’t be fooled by the dull decor and hotel lounge muzak: this Korean barbecue restaurant is the real deal. Set in a deceptively small space on Shaftesbury Avenue, when the food is this good the uninspiring setting actually makes the whole experience more charming. You’ll feel like you’ve stumbled across a hidden gem. You have.

Chief of Olle’s charms is that its meat is cooked in traditional Korean style, on a grill built into your dining table. K-BBQ virgins, don’t panic – Olle’s helpful and welcoming staff do the actual barbecuing, leaving you free to sit back and enjoy the show. Everything was cooked to perfection, but the absolute highlight was the bulgogi: literally ‘fire meat’. The tender, caramelised beef was so good, I ate it straight off the grill with chopsticks.

Surprisingly, the non-barbecued starters were even better. Best of all was a classic yukhoe (Korea’s answer to steak tartare). Banish all thoughts of the French stuff you order in fancy restaurants. Olle’s was served in the traditional style: sweet, mellow and infused with sesame and fresh pear. Also fantastic was a seafood pajeon, a delicious savoury pancake cut through with spring onion and chilli.

Not every dish was perfect – a bibimbap (Korean mixed rice) was disappointingly bland and the prices here are relatively high for a restaurant so lacking in atmosphere. But the quality of those starters more than makes up for it. If you’re on Shaftesbury Avenue you can’t do better. Go – and make your own fun.

Venue name: Olle
Address: 86-88 Shaftesbury Avenue
Soho
London
W1D 5AY
Transport: Tube: Leicester Square
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £100.
Mmm Korean BBQ 😋

This place isn't too bad, but is quite expensive. Our waitress was super friendly and helpful, definitely making a difference to the experience. They help you cook the meat if you want, so you can just sit back and nom nom nom. Lots of plum wine, soju and BBQ'd meat = happy belly (need to design an emoji for that).

Wheelchair access: There is a step free entrance, but no accessible toilets.