Restaurants, Peruvian Shoreditch
Upbeat Peruvian cuisine in the heart of Shoreditch.

An offshoot of the Marylebone original, this Shoreditch spot is all about ultra-modern Peruvian fusion, with dishes that draw on flavours from Japan, China and beyond, seeing the likes of dashi, miso and soybeans contrasted with tiger’s milk, lime and jalapeños.

Plants jubilantly splay themselves across the walls, and staff are just as passionate about the food. Shabby-chic décor sounds so ’90s but Pachamama East does it with genuine elegance across its split-level space, with geometric tiles, festoon lighting and earthenware that you’ll want to stick on your Pinterest board. Let’s call it Peruvian bricolage.

Food is divided into ‘soil’, ‘land’ and ‘sea’ small plates made for sharing. Ceviche dominates the sea section, whereas land plates are larger so you don’t end up fighting over the last chunk of pork belly. Plates arrived ad hoc, which meant subtle tuna ceviche was competing with punchy Sichuan cumin lamb.

Each dish was a riot of colour, flavours and textures. Descriptions were deceptively simple and piqued curiosity with just three ingredients. Tapioca marshmallows were a playful starter; the starchy, savoury filling was soft like a marshmallow but with a crisp breadcrumb jacket and thick ocopa black mint and peanut sauce on the side. Miso-cured carrot was dark and sticky against risotto-style black quinoa, with sharp Peruvian kimchi cutting through the creaminess. ‘Duck on rice’ was an understatement for the beguilingly tender meat that arrived on top of moreish white dashi rice. If you can, save some space for dessert. The yuzu ice cream is something else.

By: Lisa Harris

Posted:

Static map showing venue location
Address: 73 Great Eastern Street
London
EC2A 3HR
Transport: Tube: Old Street
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £100.
Call Venue 02032220001
tastemaker

I had already been several times to the Marylebone restaurant for brunch (the famous poached eggs and salmon waffles that are all over Instagram!) and was really looking forward the new launch of Pachamama in Shoreditch. I went on one of the first nights with the soft launch offer. The atmosphere of the restaurant was nice, more relaxed than the one in Central London, looking a bit more hipster. Downside there, the music was too loud everywhere and was at a really crazy level in the toilets, to the point I wondered if they were trying to set up a nightclub in there. Food was delicious, with a special mention of the chicharones (starter) but everything is really expensive and not big. The poached egg, salmon and avocado waffle comes out at £14 with only one egg and not much salmon and avocado (I had the same in their other restaurant and it was bigger and better presented). It was nice with 50% off but not sure I will come back to this one when it is full price, I would rather go back to the Marylebone one.

tastemaker

I’d read reviews for the Marylebone restaurant which were good and was excited to try the soft launch for this opening for my dad’s birthday. It had a great atmosphere and the service was brilliant, they were even kind enough to sing happy birthday to my dad!

I didn’t realise that it was a tapas style in that you order lots of little dishes and they come out as and when they’re ready. I’m not a huge fan of this type of ordering but the food was really good. The plates were small and I was a little worried that they were not going to fill us up but they were surprising quite filling! The chicken skewers with peanut and the noodles were amazing, definitely recommend those as well as the peppers, they had so much flavour! I would definitely recommend but it is pricey, the drink naturally does rack the price up and I’d say don’t order the cocktails, mine was £11 and was tiny, I thought it was a shot glass! Ordering lots of little dishes does work out expensive so it wouldn’t be somewhere I’d eat regularly but worth a visit!

