Upbeat Peruvian cuisine in the heart of Shoreditch.

An offshoot of the Marylebone original, this Shoreditch spot is all about ultra-modern Peruvian fusion, with dishes that draw on flavours from Japan, China and beyond, seeing the likes of dashi, miso and soybeans contrasted with tiger’s milk, lime and jalapeños.

Plants jubilantly splay themselves across the walls, and staff are just as passionate about the food. Shabby-chic décor sounds so ’90s but Pachamama East does it with genuine elegance across its split-level space, with geometric tiles, festoon lighting and earthenware that you’ll want to stick on your Pinterest board. Let’s call it Peruvian bricolage.

Food is divided into ‘soil’, ‘land’ and ‘sea’ small plates made for sharing. Ceviche dominates the sea section, whereas land plates are larger so you don’t end up fighting over the last chunk of pork belly. Plates arrived ad hoc, which meant subtle tuna ceviche was competing with punchy Sichuan cumin lamb.

Each dish was a riot of colour, flavours and textures. Descriptions were deceptively simple and piqued curiosity with just three ingredients. Tapioca marshmallows were a playful starter; the starchy, savoury filling was soft like a marshmallow but with a crisp breadcrumb jacket and thick ocopa black mint and peanut sauce on the side. Miso-cured carrot was dark and sticky against risotto-style black quinoa, with sharp Peruvian kimchi cutting through the creaminess. ‘Duck on rice’ was an understatement for the beguilingly tender meat that arrived on top of moreish white dashi rice. If you can, save some space for dessert. The yuzu ice cream is something else.