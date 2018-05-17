A modern British spot on bustling Norwood Road, Park’s Edge Bar & Kitchen looks fairly chintzy from the outside. But I’m glad we ventured in: the cooking showed a deft touch with decent ingredients and cool global inflections.
It began well: an excellent crab risotto starter, then a hunk of crisp, almost confit lamb neck, paired with sheaves of fiery kimchi. Delicious.
Mains were less successful. Pheasant breast was yielding and pink, but came with an overbearingly sweet-sharp apple purée. In a dish of gilt-head bream, a fine piece of fish had only a one-note ginger-laced broth. But steamed syrup sponge was superlative, while a plate of sweet parsnip with thick coffee mousse, cereal-style chocolate ‘soil’ and yoghurt ice cream saw the normally dull root cleverly repurposed as pudding.
But… the decor. There are perspex-backed chairs with animal-hide seats. Walls covered in empty faux-gilded picture frames. An ‘Art Attack’-style bust with headphones. My companion described it as ‘a St Albans coffee shop designed by a middle-aged lady with an evening diploma in interior design’ and that’s bang on. But hey, it’s certainly original.
|Venue name:
|Park's Edge Bar and Kitchen
|Contact:
|Address:
|
49-51 Norwood Road
London
SE24 9AA
|Transport:
|Herne Hill rail.
|Price:
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £95.
