A Philadelphia-themed dive bar and restaurant.

Passyunk Avenue is a faithfully recreated American dive bar in the scruffy bit of Fitzrovia near Baker Street. Specifically, it’s Philadelphian, named after an increasingly hip district –Passyunk Square – in South Philly. Owner JP Teti is from the city, and it shows: the walls here are covered with vintage sports paraphernalia (Flyers, Eagles and Phillies stuff, mostly) while two TVs show baseball games. The attention to detail stretches to the booze: beers were mostly overhopped and pale, and they do the perilous Philly dive bar staple of a ‘Citywide Special’ – a can of Pabst BR (the blue-collar Carling of America) and a shot of Jim Beam for six quid. It’s nifty: an undeniable novelty in London but lovingly done.

The food was bang on. Cheesesteaks are the inevitable focus – the restaurant was born of a food truck selling them – and mine was excellent. It’s simple stuff: chopped ribeye steak stuffed into a ‘hoagie’ (a sort of soft baguette; the sub part of Subway), topped with onions and laden with either synthetic ‘Cheez whiz’ or sharp provolone (I erred towards the former). The beef was moist and peppery, while the whiz – a homemade blend of four cheeses, the barman explained, was a surprisingly complex taste sensation. Best of all was the hoagie, both cloud-light and satisfyingly chewy.

Then, another Philly classic – a roast pork roll, this time with sautéed broccoli (tenderstem rather than the US standard ‘raab’), parmesan and pesto. It was a herbaceous and deeply flavourful sandwich. Away from the buns, oregano- and parmesan-covered fries were textbook, the blue cheese dressing on a chopped salad was mouth-itchingly piquant and desserts of fresh-baked peanut butter cookies and chocolate chip cannoli were refined little sugar bombs.

‘Authentic’ can be a disingenuous and loaded term to chuck around when talking about restaurants, but Passyunk Avenue is nothing but – there were actual Philadelphians waxing enthusiastic about the food there on my visit. The location is a tad unfortunate – and will probably limit Passyunk Avenue to cult fave status – but as a taste of ‘real’ America it’s hard to beat.