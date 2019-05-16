A no-frills pasta restaurant in Finsbury Park.

Pasta Remoli is a low-key restaurant by Finsbury Park station that serves classic Italian dishes and build-your-own plates of pasta. The menu is simple, but huge, and it accommodates everyone: kids, vegans, vegetarians, coeliacs, even that fussy friend of yours who prefers not to eat tomatoes but they will if everyone else is getting them. There’s colourful furniture everywhere and cartoon pasta covers one of the walls. It’s all very cute and family-friendly.

There are more than 15 varieties of freshly-made pasta on offer, and they’re all on display in a glass cabinet by the entrance. You pick your favourite, then you pick a sauce (white or tomato-based) and a cheese topping. Prefer to leave it up to the experts? Don’t worry, there are a few chef suggestions on offer. The food was a little mixed. Roman-style spaghetti carbonara had been made with lovely, thin, super-fresh pasta, and came covered in a nicely peppery sauce. So it was a pity that it was slightly over-salted. A plate of arancini had an excellent crispy batter, but was let down by its slightly bland artichoke filling.

Despite its lack of obvious wow-factor, it’s easy to like Pasta Remoli. It’s a nice spot in a convenient location, with big servings and relatively low prices. You could go for a quick bite to eat if you’re in the area, or a no-frills dinner with a group of friends. The other great thing is that it’s quick: like the menu says, your pasta can be cooked in four minutes.