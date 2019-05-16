Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Pasta Remoli

Restaurants, Italian Finsbury Park
A no-frills pasta restaurant in Finsbury Park.

Pasta Remoli is a low-key restaurant by Finsbury Park station that serves classic Italian dishes and build-your-own plates of pasta. The menu is simple, but huge, and it accommodates everyone: kids, vegans, vegetarians, coeliacs, even that fussy friend of yours who prefers not to eat tomatoes but they will if everyone else is getting them. There’s colourful furniture everywhere and cartoon pasta covers one of the walls. It’s all very cute and family-friendly.

There are more than 15 varieties of freshly-made pasta on offer, and they’re all on display in a glass cabinet by the entrance. You pick your favourite, then you pick a sauce (white or tomato-based) and a cheese topping. Prefer to leave it up to the experts? Don’t worry, there are a few chef suggestions on offer. The food was a little mixed. Roman-style spaghetti carbonara had been made with lovely, thin, super-fresh pasta, and came covered in a nicely peppery sauce. So it was a pity that it was slightly over-salted. A plate of arancini had an excellent crispy batter, but was let down by its slightly bland artichoke filling.

Despite its lack of obvious wow-factor, it’s easy to like Pasta Remoli. It’s a nice spot in a convenient location, with big servings and relatively low prices. You could go for a quick bite to eat if you’re in the area, or a no-frills dinner with a group of friends. The other great thing is that it’s quick: like the menu says, your pasta can be cooked in four minutes.

Pasta Remoli is an authentic, casual dining restaurant that specialises in freshly made pasta, with ingredients carefully sourced direct from Italy and made for you in minutes. All you have to do is choose your pasta, sauce and cheese.

By: Kelly Pigram

Posted:

Address: 7 Clifton Terrace
Finsbury Park
London
N4 3JP
Transport: Tube: Finsbury Park
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £60.
www.pastaremoli.co.uk
Users say (5)

tastemaker

Pasta Remoli has taught me you can’t judge a book by its cover – or a restaurant by its location. 


The menu concept is simple – pick your pasta, then your sauce, then your cheese, and enjoy. Or, alternatively, you can pick one of the ‘chefs suggestions’ or a range of authentic roman dishes. 


The portions at Pasta Remoli are not for the faint hearted. However, I implore you to start with the antipasto Remoli to share between two people; a fantastic board covered in some of the most delicious cured meats, a creamy and soft burrata cheese, salty yet fresh bruschetta and crisp arancini with wonderfully soft middles oozing with melted cheese. If that wasn’t enough, it also comes with fresh, fragrant breads and focaccia. An absolute feast and I think on an ordinary day this, served with a glass of crisp white wine would have been plenty. 


I couldn’t leave Pasta Remoli without trying their pasta. Alongside an extensive ‘fixed’ pasta menu, Pasta Remoli also offers an intriguing selection of daily specials. As someone who can’t resist a good seafood dish, gnocchi topped with mussels and razor clams was an absolute must. Cooked so each piece of gnocchi was soft but not mushy, and then coated in a wonderfully light butter and sage sauce and a few chunks of soft tomato, this dish sang of summer. 


The oxtail agnolotti is a complete contrast but equally delicious. The pasta was soft and slippery and filled with indulgent oxtail. Coupled with the oxtail sauce, which can only be served with the agnolotti, it has a rich and deep flavour from the juices of the meat. 


Pasta Remoli blew me away – I didn’t expect such complex and interesting flavours. Luckily for me, it is a local and I can’t wait to go back very soon.  


tastemaker

This is a lovely, welcoming neighbourhood restaurant (15% off for locals!).  Lovely fresh pasta, deliciious icecream, very good prices and charming, efficient staff.  Very good lunch deals usually on offer.  Coveniently situated twixt Finsbury Park Station and the wonderful Park Theatre.  Good for lunches or post and pre-theatre.  241 cocktails currently on offer 4-6.30 pm.

Tastemaker

Friendly welcoming staff with tasty light bites available.

Recommend the aubergine and cheese dish


I love this restaurant because it serves authentic homemade pasta which they freshly prepare from scratch every day and they offer it at very affordable prices. The staff are so welcoming so it makes the whole experience really homely.

Tastemaker

I never used to order pasta in restaurants 'cos my mum always told me "you can make that at home", but this place has converted me. This is bloody good pasta, best I've tasted in fact. From pappardelle to penne, this place has got it all. Choose your pasta and then pick your sauce and any sides, it's a 'build your own' jobby. I plumped for the mushroom and truffle ravioli with butter and sage sauce, it was de-lish. Staff are very friendly and on hand with plenty of tips and recommendations. It's ideally located right next to Finsbury Park station and a stones-throw from the Park theatre, perfect for a pre-show dinner.

