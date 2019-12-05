Patogh
A tiny and old-school Persian kebab joint.
Chargrilled Persian kebabs are the order of the day at this tiny Edgware Road eaterie. A variety of charcoal grilled, lamb and chicken offerings come either well done, normal or ‘juicy’. The latter of which is no understatement – a skewer of lamb pieces was all moist and coated in earthy spice marinade while boneless chicken came so tender it could have been a crooner in a past life. Minced offerings were less convincing: lamb tending towards the bland and greasy, with a strange bend in the middle. Sides impressed, though, including buttery saffron rice and a ‘big special bread’ that came as a giant oval of smoky, buttery flatbread that was as much sesame seed as dough: soft and pillowy at the edges leading in to air pockets and pleasingly crisp char-marked at the centre.
It’s very much a no-frills dining experience – cash only, BYO booze, plus a tiny downstairs that leaves you knocking elbows with fellow diners, but that’s part of the charm. The bargain prices are enjoyed by Arab tourists and a post-pub crowd, all in an environment whose rugged plasterwork makes you feel as though you’re dining inside a cave soundtracked by Middle Eastern pop.
|Address:
|
8 Crawford Place
London
W1H 5NE
|Transport:
|Tube: Edgware Road
|Price:
|Dinner for two (no drinks, no dessert) and service: around £35.
|Contact:
4.3 / 5
- 5 star:8
- 4 star:1
- 3 star:0
- 2 star:1
- 1 star:1
Great food for great price especially good for non alcoholic lunch while they let us bring in wines
I love this place! the food is fresh and delicious. the staff is friendly and eager to please, they make you feel welcomed. I highly recommend this place! my go to Iranian place in London.
I love it! Every time I get to London I cannot help making at least one visit to this amazing place! The bread is the best ever! Simple but unforgettable!
Ottimo ristorante! Portatevi il vino!!!!!!!!!!!!
I am Iranian and have to admit this was one of the worst kebab I ever had, the rice was tasteless and I would not recommend this restaurant to anyone.
This is one of my favourite restaurants in London and go here at least once a month to sample the great food and friendly atmosphere. Patogh serves the best kebabs I have ever eaten. The prices are fantastic too - just £6 for 2 large minced lamb kofte kebabs with rice... I don't know how they make a profit! Try the big special bread to start, its almost the same size as the table and is cooked fresh to order, it tastes amazing. This grilled fish is also very good if you fancy something lighter.
It is really nice, bit cold inside though, however the £7 baby chicken is the best dish.
I went here last night for dinner with my brothers and their girlfriends, we waited a few minutes outside as we were a party of 5 and the place is small. we ordered a starter each and us three girls ordered a main each and the boys had 3 between the two of them. I can recommend the feta cheese started and ordering your main with bread which is under the grilled meat to soak up the lovely juices. Great cheap and cheerful place to eat.
I finally ate at Patogh last night having been recommended it months back. We were lucky enough to get the edge of a shared to order our food but the atmosphere is fantastic. I've travelled a lot through the middle east an it genuinely felt like I was away from home. And all the food was fantastic!
Having travelled throughout Iran, I have visited numerous UK based Iranian restaurants and have been left disappointed- until coincidence took me to Patogh. This is some of the best Persian cuisine I've tasted, in fact the bread IS the best I've ever tasted. I also recommend the lamb and salads/pickles -lovely staff too.
I've only moved to London recently from the States, but I've known about Patogh for years and I make sure to eat here whenever I'm in town. This is some of the best Persian kabob I've ever had eating out. The lamb and sea bass are fantastic. The generous serving of feta, mint, and taragon is a wonderful complement to the oven-baked bread. Service is quick. Food quality is excellent and consistent. Bring your own wine too!
Whether this is akin to food joints in downtown Tehran or not, I cannot attest to. What I can say that is a poor example of of what Persian Kebab is supposed to be. The seasoning and marinating is woefully short of the goal on the lamb. Although closer to the mark in flavor, the chicken was dry. The Shirazi Salad had no dressing whatsoever, which is half preparation for this dish. The Hummus (not a Persian dish) is similarly tasteless and ill prepared. The only positive is that the bread was fresh and tasted good.
