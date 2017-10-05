Patty & Bun

Restaurants, Burgers Notting Hill
A Notting Hill branch of the excellent burger restaurant.

With a branch now opened in Notting Hill, the burger fan’s fave Patty & Bun is still trendy, if a bit self-consciously so. ‘Filthy’ is written in LED lights above the stairs going down to the loos and children are banned after 7pm. There are all the exposed bricks and loud, pumpin’ tunes a modern-day burger fan has come to expect as their due. It’s fun and all, but at this, P&B’s ninth London branch, the formula feels less fresh.

But the patties? They still got it. The signature Ari Gold cheeseburger is a thick, deliciously sloppy stack of pink beef, pickled onions, sharp cheese and smoky mayo. Also surprisingly good was a big, juicy mushroom burger slathered in cheese sauce and garlic parsley butter. Sides, unfortunately, were a bit disappointing. My rosemary salt chips came over-fried, and the ‘winger winger chicken dinner’ wings were dry.

Patty & Bun has always done details very well – tarragon in the mayo, fresh lime and jalapeno butter sauce on chicken thighs – and this branch continues that grand tradition. It just doesn’t wow the way it used to. It feels like a proper chain now – a very, very good chain, granted.

 

By: Kitty Drake

Venue name: Patty & Bun
Address: 14 Pembridge Road
Notting Hill
London
W11 3BU
Transport: Tube: Notting Hill Gate.
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £60.
You could easily walk past this new little burger place in Notting Hill Gate, but try not to. The menu alone will make your mouth water- there are some interesting toppings and combinations.

The monthly special I had is inspired by pizza with mozzarella, basil and pepperoni. It was delicious, although I did have a few bites of the Smokey Robinson that was packed with caramelised onion and I'd have that next time.

Sides go beyond just chips and coleslaw- I highly recommend the cheese balls and beef brisket fritters.

The burgers are are all served on brioche buns and are big, juicy and tasty. You just have to accept that you will get sauce all over the place while eating, which is how it should be.

They do a rum punch which really does pack a punch and make you merry.

Service was relaxed and friendly- even the tourists who kept coming in to ask to use the loo were given a smile and shown where to go!

Two downsides for me though- they don't do Bloody Marys; and our burgers both had soggy bottoms.

But I will definitely be back here to stuff my face!