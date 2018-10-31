Pergola Olympia
Venue says Pergola is back with a brand new high in the sky rooftop location! Three restaurants, one bar and city skylines. Book now.
A year-round rooftop spot in Kensington at the top of Olympia Car Park. Fully covered and primed for both summer and winter, this Pergola off-shoot has a huge bar, views of the city and three kitchens. British seafood experts Claw are in residence with crab rolls in tow, while Patty & Bun flip burgers and pizza comes from the professional Italians at Passo. Open Wednesday to Friday for dinner; Saturday and Sunday for lunch and dinner – check the website to confirm before you visit.
Pergola Olympia says
Never before has the historic Olympia London had a venue built on its roof, until NOW ~ Welcome to our new botanical bolthole, Pergola Olympia London. Three restaurants, one bar and city skylines.More Less
This venue will be open all year round and is entirely enclosed, surrounded by glass walls & ceilings ~ offering city skylines, three restaurants, drinks, music and fun. This is the Pergola 2.0 version.
Come drink, dine and escape the city with us amidst the lush vegetation of our new home. Joining us on the roof are the legendary Patty&Bun of course & new kids on the Pergs block CLAW & Passo
Welcome to Pergola Olympia London ~ now open. Book at www.pergolalondon.com or swing by as a walk-in guest.
|Venue name:
|Pergola Olympia
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Level Five Rooftop, Olympia Car Park
Olympia Way, Kensington
London
W14 8UX
|Transport:
|Tube: Kensington (Olympia)
