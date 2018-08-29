A branch of the frozen yoghurt chain in Islington.

Pinkberry, the pioneer of old-school froyo, has been going strong ever since its first shop opened in Los Angeles way back in 2005. At this branch, in Angel, you pick a flavour out of the four on offer for the day, then you choose some toppings (fruit, chocolate, biscuits) and sit down inside or outside to enjoy. The original flavour (standard sweetened yoghurt) remains the best – creamy and smooth, this had a lovely tartness that sets it apart from ice cream. Strawberry was made with real strawberries and the mango was fruity and strong – both are best suited to extra fruit and nut toppings, rather than chocolate.

The jury’s out on whether frozen yoghurt is any better for you than ice cream, but if super-sweet frozen treats aren’t your cup of tea, then froyo could be perfect for you. Pinkberry’s definitely not a bad option if you’re passing.