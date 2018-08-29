Pinkberry

A branch of the frozen yoghurt chain in Islington.

Pinkberry, the pioneer of old-school froyo, has been going strong ever since its first shop opened in Los Angeles way back in 2005. At this branch, in Angel, you pick a flavour out of the four on offer for the day, then you choose some toppings (fruit, chocolate, biscuits) and sit down inside or outside to enjoy. The original flavour (standard sweetened yoghurt) remains the best – creamy and smooth, this had a lovely tartness that sets it apart from ice cream. Strawberry was made with real strawberries and the mango was fruity and strong – both are best suited to extra fruit and nut toppings, rather than chocolate.

The jury’s out on whether frozen yoghurt is any better for you than ice cream, but if super-sweet frozen treats aren’t your cup of tea, then froyo could be perfect for you. Pinkberry’s definitely not a bad option if you’re passing.

By: Kelly Pigram

Posted:

Address: 38 Upper St
London
N1 0PN
Transport: Tube: Angel
Price: Frozen yoghurt with toppings for two: £10.
tastemaker

Whoever bought Pinkberry to Angel, THANK YOU! Life doesn't get much better than frozen yoghurt! Firstly, what a healthy alternative to ice cream, and secondly wow what mouth watering flavours! It's such a basic concept but works so well and this place always has a queue to the door! You pick what flavour frozen yoghurt you want e.g. peanut butter, coconut, strawberry etc (just to name a few!), and then you pick your toppings e.g granola, kiwi, hazelnuts, chooc balls and so many more! Even just the flavoured frozen yoghurt alone is so heavenly! If you haven't tried this yet then you definitely need to! My top tip would be to get a loyalty card and start collecting stamps as trust me you will be wanting to visit time and time again, so build up your loyalty to eventually get a treat for free!


Best froyo ! 

It is the best treat ever- I find it very tasty, you can clearly tell their fruits are fresh, and I also love the fact that they have so many toppings options. I also really appreciated how welcoming the staff are every time I visit the shop. 

I highly recommend you to pay them a visit :) 



Love this place, after visiting the Westfield branch I soon found out that they had another round the corner from my office in Angel.  It's the perfect place to go on your lunch break. I frequently take my colleagues here, as they have something for everyone; Iced juices,  peanut butter cones,  low-fat ice cream - what more could you want for a lunch in the sun?!

