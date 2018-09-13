A Mayfair café-deli specialising in baked goods from around the world.

A tiny pocket of a place with just a handful of tables, Popina is a café-deli from the people behind a roving farmers’ market stall, which deals in with-a-twist baked goods from across the globe (quiches, tarts, falafels and fritters).

A pretty display of sweet, colourful bakes and all manner of savoury pastries was spread across the counter, while daily specials, cooked to order, were scrawled on to a board. First, a sturdy pile of coriander-flecked rice, topped with a rich, warming beef coconut curry. The best dish was a nicely bronzed tortilla, its layers of herby spinach and thinly sliced potato cooked to moreish perfection, while a handful of greens on the side had a deliciously gutsy mustard dressing. Sadly, a main-course salad of aubergine and sweet potato turned out to be a weird combination of flavours and textures that was starchy, gluey and fairly unattractive.

Still, portions were generous and good value for money. And there was a quite dreamy spiced carrot cake, studded with juicy sultanas and lavishly smothered with creamy vanilla icing, which you should definitely save space for.

Don’t panic if you’re already stuffed: you can get it all to go, too.