Please note, this review refers to a previous iteration of Prawn on the Lawn, which has now moved to a larger site. Time Out Food & Drink Editors, May 2017.
Fishmonger by day, seafood bar by night, this little café-bar has charm by the bucket- and spadeful. It’s the sort of low-lit, potentially romantic place you’d be delighted to stumble on during a sojourn in Normandy, or a long weekend in Cornwall, yet it’s minutes from Upper Street. There’s a high marble counter and bar stool where you can perch and tuck into a plate of oysters, ceviche, even a whole lobster.
Like a proper seafood shack, little cooking is done on the premises, and most of the dishes are served cold – some in hanging-basket style platters which place the dishes at eye level.
On our visit the seafood was fresh, the preparation up to scratch, but the portions were on the small side. This is a frequent problem in seafood bars: don’t arrive too hungry, or you can run up a large bill. The wine list could also use a bit more imagination, though our wines by the glass – a picpoul de pinet, and an albariño – were well suited to the seafood, and a sparkling albariño was served in a coupe glass. Service was sweet, though not particularly organised. It’s an attractive spot for some beachcombing and grazing, but not a prime catch.
The food is always incredible and the service friendly. Behind the quirky fishmonger-turned-restaurant setup and funky decor is the best fresh seafood in North London. The menu is always evolving, the portions are good and the deserts are a delight. I adore this venue.
I went there few times and is one of my favorite seafood bar in London!
The atmosphere is amazing and the staff always friendly and polite!
The fish always fresh and the menu is always different. Highly recommended.
The seafood food with the concept is particularly intriguing, probably one of my most favorite seafood bars.
Hot summers evening, you'd think the last think you would trust is a basement restaurant selling fresh seafood. But I am so glad I took the risk. The basement is cool thanks to the cold wine and air conditioning. We shared a huge platter of shellfish and our favourite was the selection of oysters. We got some side plates to share after and then more oysters as they were sooo good! This place is a must if you are in the area and love shellfish