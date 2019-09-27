Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Provisioners

Restaurants, British Bermondsey
(Photographer Paul Winch-Furness)
A pretty modern European diner at boutique hotel The Dixon near Tower Bridge.

An attractive spot near Tower Bridge, Provisioners has clearly had a lot of attention (and cash) thrown at it. A sea of terrazzo, velveteen upholstery and balmy pastels,
this look would have been truly natty a few years back, even if it feels a little algorithmic in 2019. It’s ultimately still rather lovely.

As was a fair whack of the modern European menu. ‘Hot brie balls’ might sound outrageous, but you can’t argue with fried cheese, especially when there’s a peppy gooseberry dip in which to dunk it. A haddock and leek risotto was mild but warmly nourishing; likewise the culurgiones – a kind of Sardinian pasta pillow, filled with potato and pecorino, though these also came with a heady dousing of truffley melted butter.

But the larger plates erred on clumsy. ‘Duck, duck & duck’ – pink breast, a squirt of liver parfait and a crisp little pie of leg meat – was impressively constructed but rich to a fault; while a hunk of eight-hour lamb shoulder was as flavourless as the portion was gargantuan.

But it’s important not to forget that Tower Bridge Road isn’t exactly flush with fine eating, which makes Provisioners a perfectly acceptable bolthole for those who can’t face the schlep to Bermondsey or London Bridge.

Address: 4 Queen Elizabeth St
London
SE1 2LL
Transport: Tube: London Bridge
Price: Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £120.
Contact:
www.provisioners.co.uk
New Year's Eve dinner with a glass of champagne: £95

From a set menu. Private dining options available for larger groups. Terms and Conditions: Maximum of 8 diners. Includes VAT, excludes service. Valid For: 1 - 8 People Tue 5:30PM-10:00PM

Offer valid until Dec 31 2019

Christmas Day Lunch: £69

From a set menu. Private dining available for larger groups. Terms and Conditions: Maximum of 8 diners. Includes VAT, excludes service. Valid For: 1 - 8 People Wed 12:00PM-4:00PM

Offer valid until Dec 25 2019

Festive set menu: £35

From a set menu. Private dining options available for larger groups. Terms and Conditions: Maximum of 6 diners. Includes VAT, excludes service. Valid For: 1 - 6 People Sun 5:30PM-10:00PM,Mon-Fri 12:00PM-2:45PM 5:30PM-10:00PM,Sat 5:30PM-10:00PM

Offer valid until Dec 24 2019

The Supreme Brunch: £45

£45 for 3 sharing style courses + bottomless Prosecco. Terms and Conditions: Maximum of 8 diners. Includes VAT, excludes service. Valid For: 2 - 8 People Sun 12:00PM-4:00PM,Sat 12:00PM-4:00PM

Offer valid until Oct 3 2019

I am giving this spot 2 stars solely based on the service. We came here during their opening week to test out the culinary delights.

It was very clear from the get go that they had great staff on board who were attentive and professional however, the food didn't reach those desirable heights.

The mains came and they took so long to come. The duck was badly prepared.. Tough as nails so we had to send it back. From fear of having to wait another 40 mins for a different main we didn't order one but opted for a dessert.

It sounded beautiful on menu and came looking very pretty.

That again failed to deliver on taste. It was an apple based dessert which was so sharp we wondered if it had all be cooked in vinegar.. The mains here are around £18 - £20 and for that you expect at least the basics to be executed well.

I think they have a lot to refine and even scrap but I will say that the management was very understanding and pleasant.. They dealt with us so nicely and professionally I'm tempted to give it a second chance.... But i don't think I will sadly.

