Provisioners
A pretty modern European diner at boutique hotel The Dixon near Tower Bridge.
An attractive spot near Tower Bridge, Provisioners has clearly had a lot of attention (and cash) thrown at it. A sea of terrazzo, velveteen upholstery and balmy pastels,
this look would have been truly natty a few years back, even if it feels a little algorithmic in 2019. It’s ultimately still rather lovely.
As was a fair whack of the modern European menu. ‘Hot brie balls’ might sound outrageous, but you can’t argue with fried cheese, especially when there’s a peppy gooseberry dip in which to dunk it. A haddock and leek risotto was mild but warmly nourishing; likewise the culurgiones – a kind of Sardinian pasta pillow, filled with potato and pecorino, though these also came with a heady dousing of truffley melted butter.
But the larger plates erred on clumsy. ‘Duck, duck & duck’ – pink breast, a squirt of liver parfait and a crisp little pie of leg meat – was impressively constructed but rich to a fault; while a hunk of eight-hour lamb shoulder was as flavourless as the portion was gargantuan.
But it’s important not to forget that Tower Bridge Road isn’t exactly flush with fine eating, which makes Provisioners a perfectly acceptable bolthole for those who can’t face the schlep to Bermondsey or London Bridge.
4 Queen Elizabeth St
London
SE1 2LL
|Tube: London Bridge
|Dinner for two with drinks and service: around £120.
Special offers
New Year's Eve dinner with a glass of champagne: £95
From a set menu. Private dining options available for larger groups. Terms and Conditions: Maximum of 8 diners. Includes VAT, excludes service. Valid For: 1 - 8 People Tue 5:30PM-10:00PMOffer valid until Dec 31 2019
Christmas Day Lunch: £69
From a set menu. Private dining available for larger groups. Terms and Conditions: Maximum of 8 diners. Includes VAT, excludes service. Valid For: 1 - 8 People Wed 12:00PM-4:00PMOffer valid until Dec 25 2019
Festive set menu: £35
From a set menu. Private dining options available for larger groups. Terms and Conditions: Maximum of 6 diners. Includes VAT, excludes service. Valid For: 1 - 6 People Sun 5:30PM-10:00PM,Mon-Fri 12:00PM-2:45PM 5:30PM-10:00PM,Sat 5:30PM-10:00PMOffer valid until Dec 24 2019
The Supreme Brunch: £45
£45 for 3 sharing style courses + bottomless Prosecco. Terms and Conditions: Maximum of 8 diners. Includes VAT, excludes service. Valid For: 2 - 8 People Sun 12:00PM-4:00PM,Sat 12:00PM-4:00PMOffer valid until Oct 3 2019
